NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC allows candidates to change their nationality till October 29

The NEET PG counselling 2022 registration period will start from October 31 to November 4. Candidates can also finish the selection process between November 1 and November 5. As planned, the results will be announced on November 9, 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice allowing NEET PG candidates to change their nationality from Indian to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round. Candidates have until October 29 (10 am) to change their nationality.

According to the MCC notice, "Candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com from 05:00 pm of October 27 2022 (Thursday) until 10:00 am of October 29 2022," according to the MCC notice (Saturday). All such candidates are advised to contact the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) for further instructions. Mail received before or after the deadline will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in a single email within the time frame specified."

Know the list of required documents to change nationality for NEET PG Counselling 2022:

1) Documents claiming that the sponsor is a non-resident Indian (passport, visa of the sponsored).

2) According to Supreme Court orders, the NRI's relationship with the candidate.

3) A duly notarized affidavit from the sponsorer stating that he/she will pay the entire course fee for the candidate and that the sponsorer's relationship with the candidate is following the court order.

4) Sponsor's embassy certificate (certificate from the consulate)

5) The candidate's NEET scorecard.

6) Tehsildar notarized the family tree

