Odisha Class 9 (HSC & Madhyama 2021-22): Nearly 15000 students skipped exam

As many as 14,935 students in Odisha did not give the Class 9 (HSC & Madhyama 2021-22) examination, results of which were published by the state secondary education board on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education, 14,935 students out of the 5,66,269 who had enrolled for the Class 9 examination had skipped the examination. Another 129 students skipped the Madhyama examination for which 3,399 students had enrolled.

The Board has sought a report from all district education officers with regard to the high rate of absenteeism. The report, which will examine the reasons why the students skipped the examination despite being enrolled by the school principals, has to be submitted by May 31.

Improvement tests for Grade F (II) students

All students who gave the Class 9 examination will be promoted to Class 10. At the same time, there are 30,138 students who received Grade F (II) and have to give improvement tests to enter Class 10. These improvement tests will be carried out by schools.

Three opportunities will be provided to Grade F (II) students to reach the qualifying marks necessary for entering Class 10. The students will have to get 30 per cent marks in the failed subject to qualify. Remedial classes will be held by these schools to assist the candidates till May 31 following which the improvement tests will be held on June 1, June 8 and June 16.

The Board has directed the schools to prepare questions for 20 marks and the duration of the test will be 40 minutes.

