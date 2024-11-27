Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who stay away from alcohol, smoking to lead healthy lifestyle

There's a common misconception about the film industry: that stars can't live without alcohol. However, many stars, even well-known celebrities, have never touched alcohol. Who are these surprising figures?

article_image1
Alcohol is commonplace in the film industry, with parties and pub culture prevalent. Some even drink at home. There are stars who have lost fortunes due to alcohol and ended up on the streets. Some have lost everything and died alone. However, there are also those who have never touched alcohol, who don't even know its smell. Who are they?

article_image2

In Bollywood, almost all stars, regardless of gender, consume alcohol. But did you know that many famous Bollywood stars don't touch alcohol? First and foremost is Amitabh Bachchan, a world-renowned actor. Even at 81, he continues to act brilliantly. Amitabh Bachchan didn't have the habit initially, but he quit drinking in the 90s. His son, 48-year-old Abhishek Bachchan, also follows his father's example and has never consumed alcohol or smoked

article_image3

In Tollywood, almost everyone enjoys alcohol, but many don't reveal it. However, there are also those who don't touch it. Among them are star comedians Brahmanandam and Ali. They have reportedly never tasted a drop of alcohol in their lives, not even smelled it. They have revealed this on several occasions. No matter the situation or the pressure, these two stars have never consumed alcohol

article_image4

Akshay Kumar, despite being 56, looks like a 30-year-old. He always takes good care of his body and is skilled in various arts. Such a hero has never liked alcohol or smoking

article_image5

John Abraham, trained in various martial arts since childhood, is undeniably handsome with a large female fan base. At 51, he can still compete with younger heroes. The secret to his fitness? He avoids alcohol, smoking, and even sugar. He hasn't consumed sugar for the past 25 years

article_image6

Not just heroes, many heroines in Bollywood also drink and smoke. It's common. But Bollywood star beauty Deepika Padukone reportedly stays away from both. The 38-year-old married renowned actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. Deepika, who maintains a very fit physique, doesn't drink or smoke. Parineeti Chopra, who also got married in 2023, also avoids drinking and smoking. Many stars abstain from these habits

article_image7

Real-life hero Sonu Sood also avoids alcohol and smoking. Despite playing villainous roles in films, Sonu, known for his social work, looks like a young hero with a six-pack even after 50. These are some of his health secrets

