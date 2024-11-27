5 doctors killed in fatal collision between Scorpio and truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Five doctors were killed and one critically injured in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway after their SUV crashed into a truck.

Lucknow: A devastating road accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway has claimed the lives of five doctors and left one critically injured. The victims, all postgraduate trainees at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, were returning from a wedding function in Lucknow when the tragedy occurred.

The accident happened around 3:30 am when the Scorpio SUV carrying the doctors lost control, hit through the divider, and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction. According to reports, the SUV's driver fell asleep, leading to the fatal crash.

The deceased doctors have been identified as Dr. Aniruddh Verma, Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, Dr. Jaiveer Singh, Dr. Arun Kumar, and Dr. Nardev. The critically injured doctor is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Around 3.30 am today, a Scorpio SUV from Lucknow towards Agra lost its balance, broke through the divider and entered the parallel lane. It crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side. Five people in the Scorpio have died and one is under treatment. All of them were doctors or doctors or lab technicians in the Saifai hospital. We have informed the family members and further probe is on," Circle Inspector Tirwa, Priyanka Bajpai said.

Visuals from the accident site showed the heavily mangled remains of the Scorpio SUV, indicating the intensity of the crash. The police are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accident and will take necessary action.

