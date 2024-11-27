5 doctors killed in fatal collision between Scorpio and truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Five doctors were killed and one critically injured in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway after their SUV crashed into a truck.

5 doctors killed in fatal collision between Scorpio and truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Lucknow: A devastating road accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway has claimed the lives of five doctors and left one critically injured. The victims, all postgraduate trainees at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, were returning from a wedding function in Lucknow when the tragedy occurred.

The accident happened around 3:30 am when the Scorpio SUV carrying the doctors lost control, hit through the divider, and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction. According to reports, the SUV's driver fell asleep, leading to the fatal crash.

The deceased doctors have been identified as Dr. Aniruddh Verma, Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, Dr. Jaiveer Singh, Dr. Arun Kumar, and Dr. Nardev. The critically injured doctor is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Around 3.30 am today, a Scorpio SUV from Lucknow towards Agra lost its balance, broke through the divider and entered the parallel lane. It crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side. Five people in the Scorpio have died and one is under treatment. All of them were doctors or doctors or lab technicians in the Saifai hospital. We have informed the family members and further probe is on," Circle Inspector  Tirwa, Priyanka Bajpai said.

Visuals from the accident site showed the heavily mangled remains of the Scorpio SUV, indicating the intensity of the crash. The police are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accident and will take necessary action. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai braces for two-day power cuts amid heavy rains AJR

Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai braces for two-day power cuts amid heavy rains

Recent Stories

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos ATG

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos | PICTURES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon