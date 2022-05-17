WBBSE result 2022: West Bengal Board may declare class 10th result by next week

The WBBSE class 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official websites, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is anticipated to release the West Bengal, class 10th Result 2022 soon. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 is expected to be released by the end of next week, following the reports. Once the results are out, the WBBSE class 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official websites, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

Nearly 11.18 lakh students have appeared for the Madhyamik or class 10 examinations in 2022, as per reports. WBBSE exams were held two years after they were cancelled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to the pandemic. The examination was held, from March 7, 2022, to March 16, 2022. The results would now be made available online.

The board has not yet announced the exact date and time for the WBBSE class 10th Result 2022. Reports suggest that the result might be out between May 28, 2022, to May 31, 2022. According to sources, the evaluation work has been completed, and the final compilation work is currently underway.

It should be noted that officials have refused to provide a date. WBBSE Result 2022 may also be released earlier than stated. Several reports in April suggested that the WBBSE results would be released after May 15.

WBBSE saw an increase in student enrollment this year. In contrast to the approximately ten lakh candidates in 2021 (5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male), 11,18,821 students (6,21,931 female and 4,96,890 male) have registered.

