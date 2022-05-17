Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result soon as evaluation fast-tracked

    Teachers have been expected to examine twice as many response sheets by the board. Previously, the daily goal was 22 answer sheets. Teachers have been set the goal of completing 35 response sheets each day by 2022.

    New Delhi, First Published May 17, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the evaluation process for CBSE Term 2 results 2022, despite the fact that the board is holding class 10th and 12th board examinations in 2022. According to media reports, instructors have already begun examining answer papers with the goal of finishing them on time.

    The board has not yet announced an official date for the announcement of term 2 results, however it is likely that the CBSE 10th and 12th results would be revealed in the first week of July 2022. The CBSE is expected to reveal the results within 20 days after the examination's completion. Previously, the board was able to reveal the results in roughly a month. This time, however, the goal is to cut the time even more and announce the CBSE term 2 results even sooner.

    Also Read | WBBSE result 2022: West Bengal Board may declare class 10th result by next week

    According to media reports, one of the board's officials stated that the board is working to release the class 10 and 12 results by the end of June or the first week of July. While the end of June is out of the question for Class 12, it is possible and being considered for Class 10. He also stated that the board hopes to release by the end of June so that the start of the new academic session for Class 11 students is not impacted.

    Also Read | GSEB Result 2022: SSC, HSC General Results not to be announced today, Know why

