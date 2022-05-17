Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Know tentative date, time and reason for delay

    Mumbai, First Published May 17, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    Officials from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have announced the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 date for this year's board exams. Following the information provided, the Maharashtra Board result for classes 10th and 12th is anticipated to be released in June 2022.

    The Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 Date has been determined by officials who have been monitoring the Maharashtra Board Result evaluation process. Following the same, the Maharashtra SSC Result is expected to be released on June 20, 2022, and the Maharashtra HSC Result is expected to be released on June 10, 2022.

    The students will be able to check their board results for classes 10th and 12th online on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, and mahresult.nic.in. Each year, MSBSHSE is anticipated to announce class 12th results first and only then the 10th result.

    The tentative date for the Maharashtra HSC results is by June 10, 2022. and SSC Results 2022 is by June 20, 2022. 

    Following the MSBSHSE officials, the Maharashtra State Board is nearly finished with the evaluation work for the Maharashtra classes' 10th and 12th board exams in 2022. The preparation for the outcome is currently underway and is expected to be completed very soon.

    Officials from the Maharashtra State Board also stated that MSBSHSE reported that some teachers allegedly boycotted the SSC and HSC paper evaluations. Due to this, the checking of the classes' 10th and 12th papers was not completed on time, and the preparation of the results was delayed. However, things are back; the MSBSHSE classes' 10th and 12th results are expected in June, albeit with some delay.

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 is usually declared by 1 pm. SSC exams were held this year from March 15 to April 4, 2022, and HSC exams were held from March 4 to 30, 2022.

