Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's surprising age gap revealed: Here's what we know

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Age: Actor Nagarjuna's second son, Akhil Akkineni, recently introduced his girlfriend. Let's explore the age difference between the couple.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee

Nagarjuna is one of the wealthiest actors in the Telugu film industry, with assets exceeding 3,000 crore. His first wife was Lakshmi. After divorcing her, he married actress Amala. He has two sons, Naga Chaitanya from his first marriage and Akhil Akkineni from his second.

Nagarjuna's Sons

Like Nagarjuna, his sons are also actors. Naga Chaitanya is a leading actor in the Telugu film industry and is soon to be married for the second time, to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, after his divorce from Samantha.

Nagarjuna and Amala

Nagarjuna, busy with his elder son's wedding preparations, recently announced his younger son Akhil Akkineni's engagement to Zainab Ravjee. They are reportedly set to marry next year. Akhil is currently 30 years old. Their engagement ceremony took place yesterday amongst family.

Akhil Akkineni's Fiancée Zainab Ravdjee

Akhil Akkineni's fiancée, Zainab, is a Muslim woman and the daughter of a Mumbai-based businessman. Zainab Ravjee, an artist, and Akhil Akkineni have been dating for a few years and are now engaged with their families' blessings.

Akhil and Zainab's Age Difference

Zainab Ravjee is older than Akhil Akkineni. Akhil is 30, while Zainab is reportedly 9 years his senior. The couple proves that age is no bar in love. Their wedding is expected to be a grand affair next year.

