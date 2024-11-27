Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India’s win [WATCH]

Urvashi Rautela has once again sparked speculation about her connection with cricketer Rishabh Pant, thanks to a cryptic Instagram post that has caught the attention of her fans. After India’s impressive victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Urvashi shared a sizzling video of herself in a red outfit, carrying a silver glittery bag. She wrote "Victory vibes" as the caption for the photo, which many saw to be a subtle allusion to the cricket match and perhaps to Rishabh Pant, who played for the Indian team during the tour.

The timing of Urvashi’s post fueled rumors, with fans quickly linking the video to Rishabh. One follower even joked, asking if she was trying to impress the cricketer, while another commented, “Rishabh Pant is having victory vibes.” Yet another fan left Rishabh’s initials “RP17,” further adding to the speculation. The coincidence of her post being shared right after India's win made it even more intriguing.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Urvashi was asked about Rishabh Pant’s participation in the ongoing series, though she did not mention his name directly. She responded with a smile and simply wished the team, saying, “All the best for Australia.” This playful response has only fueled further curiosity among fans.

Urvashi and Rishabh Pant have previously made headlines for their alleged link-up, which gained widespread attention in 2022. During an interview, Urvashi shared a story about a certain “Mr. RP,” claiming that he had waited for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her. However, due to her exhaustion, she missed the meeting, but they reportedly spoke afterward, clearing up any misunderstandings.

The actress’s cryptic posts and comments continue to stir curiosity, leaving fans eager for more updates on her connection to the cricketer.

