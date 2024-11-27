Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India’s win [WATCH]

Urvashi Rautela’s recent cryptic Instagram post has sparked fresh speculation about her connection with cricketer Rishabh Pant following India’s victory over Australia.
 

Urvashi Rautela's cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India's win [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

Urvashi Rautela has once again sparked speculation about her connection with cricketer Rishabh Pant, thanks to a cryptic Instagram post that has caught the attention of her fans. After India’s impressive victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Urvashi shared a sizzling video of herself in a red outfit, carrying a silver glittery bag. She wrote "Victory vibes" as the caption for the photo, which many saw to be a subtle allusion to the cricket match and perhaps to Rishabh Pant, who played for the Indian team during the tour.

The timing of Urvashi’s post fueled rumors, with fans quickly linking the video to Rishabh. One follower even joked, asking if she was trying to impress the cricketer, while another commented, “Rishabh Pant is having victory vibes.” Yet another fan left Rishabh’s initials “RP17,” further adding to the speculation. The coincidence of her post being shared right after India's win made it even more intriguing.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Urvashi was asked about Rishabh Pant’s participation in the ongoing series, though she did not mention his name directly. She responded with a smile and simply wished the team, saying, “All the best for Australia.” This playful response has only fueled further curiosity among fans.

Urvashi and Rishabh Pant have previously made headlines for their alleged link-up, which gained widespread attention in 2022. During an interview, Urvashi shared a story about a certain “Mr. RP,” claiming that he had waited for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her. However, due to her exhaustion, she missed the meeting, but they reportedly spoke afterward, clearing up any misunderstandings.

The actress’s cryptic posts and comments continue to stir curiosity, leaving fans eager for more updates on her connection to the cricketer.

ALSO READ Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress sister-in-law claps back at social media trolls

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang-Shrutika Arjun's friendship faces emotional fallout [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang-Shrutika Arjun's friendship faces emotional fallout [WATCH]

When will Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee tie the knot? Fans eager for wedding date announcement

PHOTOS | When will Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee tie the knot? Fans eager for wedding date announcement

We F****d Up The Friendship...': Raghu Ram talks about his divorce with first wife Sugandha Garg RBA

'We F****d Up The Friendship...': Raghu Ram talks about his divorce with first wife Sugandha Garg

Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn: 'Baby John' actor deletes his account post facing troll for his professional bio RBA

Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn: 'Baby John' actor deletes his account post facing troll for his professional bio

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who stay away from alcohol, smoking to lead healthy lifestyle ATG

Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who stay away from alcohol, smoking to lead healthy lifestyle

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained anr

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained

Kolkata Weather Alert: Low pressure approaches, impact on Bengal? Check forecast for November 27 ATG

Kolkata Weather Alert: Low pressure approaches, impact on Bengal? Check forecast for November 27

Gold Price on November 27: Check 22k, 24k rates before buying ATG

Gold Price on November 27: Check 22k, 24k rates before buying

football Champions League round up: Arsenal dominate Sporting, Man City stumble, Barcelona win, Bayern beat PSG & more snt

Champions League round up: Arsenal dominate Sporting, Man City stumble, Barcelona win, Bayern beat PSG & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon