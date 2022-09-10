NEET 2022: Results out! Know the counselling process and top medical colleges in India

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 results were announced on September 7, 2022. The NEET counselling is likely to be conducted in four rounds. If in case the seats still remain vacant, additional rounds may be announced

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 results were announced on September 7, 2022. The biggest medical exam in India saw a total of 9,93,069 individuals qualify out of 17,64,571 test takers, yielding a 56.27 percent pass rate. The NEET UG counselling round is already open to applicants who passed the test, and it is anticipated to start shortly.

NEET 2022: Know the counselling process

Four sessions of NEET counselling are most likely to be held. There may be announced more rounds if the slots are still unfilled. First, once the counselling link is established, all qualified individuals must register themselves. Following that, candidates must select the institution and course they want to apply for. Colleges will be assigned to students based on their NEET scores and their choice of course.

If an applicant receives their preferred institution or course on the first round of NEET counselling seat assignment list, they must pay the cost and have their documentation verified in order to reserve a place. In that case, they can float the seat and wait until the following round. The following round will include open seats. There won't be a way to upgrade to the mop-up round in the second round.

Also Read | NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

Candidates who entered the assigned seat in round two of NEET 2022 counselling are prohibited from quitting or participating in any of the subsequent rounds. Candidates who have not taken the assigned seat before the second round will be eligible for additional rounds of counselling, but only after the security deposit has been forfeited and only after a new registration in the mop-up round.

Here are some of the top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings and the aspirant can aim for the best one

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Also Read | The Best Colleges in India 2022: Try getting an admission here

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

Also Read | No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for next 2 years, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

Tanishka, a Rajasthani student, achieved top place in the National Testing Agency's NEET rankings. Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule managed to win the second and third spots, respectively.

Also Read | NEET Result 2022: NTA announces results; know how to check, merit list, other details