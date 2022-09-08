NEET Result 2022: NTA announces results; know how to check, merit list, other details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate NEET UG result 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the category-wise cutoff for NEET 2022 has also been released. Here's a guide to check your scores, toppers list and other details.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate NEET UG result 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the category-wise cutoff for NEET 2022 has also been released. The NEET UG scorecard for 2022 includes the candidate's name, contact information, subject-by-subject results, overall scores, All India Quota (AIQ) rank, and percentile. The single largest UG medical entrance test of this year was conducted in pen and paper style on July 17, 2022.

In the NEET exam, applicants receive 4 marks for each correctly answered question, but one point is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are given or deducted for incorrect answers or questions marked for review.

Here's how to check results

Visit the official NTA NEET website 2022- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘Download NEET UG 2022 Result’ to open the login window.

Enter your application id, date of birth, and the security pin.

Your NEET Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save NEET 2022 Result PDF for future reference.

Websites to check

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Toppers list

Tanshika from Haryana has secured the All India Rank of 1 with a score of 715 out of 720 marks. The other top 5 include Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, Rucha Pawashe and Errabelly Sidharth Rao.

The NEET UG 2022 test, which was offered in 3,750 locations nationwide, was taken by more over 16 lakh candidates. 16,14,777 out of 18,72,341 applicants who enrolled for the undergraduate medical entrance test showed up. According to the NEET 2022 findings, 612 medical schools and 317 dental schools would provide about 91,927 MBBS seats, 27,698 BDS seats, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET counselling session for candidates who would be selected for the 15% All India Quota seats in the NEET UG results 2022. The counselling authority of each state will conduct the counselling for the 85% state quota seats.

