Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET Result 2022: NTA announces results; know how to check, merit list, other details

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate NEET UG result 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the category-wise cutoff for NEET 2022 has also been released. Here's a guide to check your scores, toppers list and other details.

    NEET Result 2022 NTA announces NEET results know how to check cut off toppers list gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 12:32 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate NEET UG result 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the category-wise cutoff for NEET 2022 has also been released. The NEET UG scorecard for 2022 includes the candidate's name, contact information, subject-by-subject results, overall scores, All India Quota (AIQ) rank, and percentile. The single largest UG medical entrance test of this year was conducted in pen and paper style on July 17, 2022.

    In the NEET exam, applicants receive 4 marks for each correctly answered question, but one point is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are given or deducted for incorrect answers or questions marked for review.

    Here's how to check results

    • Visit the official NTA NEET website 2022- neet.nta.nic.in
    • Click on ‘Download NEET UG 2022 Result’ to open the login window.
    • Enter your application id, date of birth, and the security pin.
    • Your NEET Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download and save NEET 2022 Result PDF for future reference.

    Also Read | WBJEE 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today; here’s how to check

    Websites to check

    neet.nta.nic.in
    ntaresults.nic.in
    nta.ac.in

    Toppers list

    Tanshika from Haryana has secured the All India Rank of 1 with a score of 715 out of 720 marks. The other top 5 include Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, Rucha Pawashe and  Errabelly Sidharth Rao.

    Also Read | IIT-Delhi slashes tuition fee of new MTech batch by 30 per cent

    The NEET UG 2022 test, which was offered in 3,750 locations nationwide, was taken by more over 16 lakh candidates. 16,14,777 out of 18,72,341 applicants who enrolled for the undergraduate medical entrance test showed up. According to the NEET 2022 findings, 612 medical schools and 317 dental schools would provide about 91,927 MBBS seats, 27,698 BDS seats, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats.

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET counselling session for candidates who would be selected for the 15% All India Quota seats in the NEET UG results 2022. The counselling authority of each state will conduct the counselling for the 85% state quota seats.

    Also Read | NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG 2022 NTA to release answer key today results likely on Sept 13 Here s how to download gcw

    CUET UG 2022: NTA to release answer key today, here's how to download; Results likely on Sept 13

    WBJEE counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today here is how to check gcw

    WBJEE 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today; here’s how to check

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details - adt

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details

    NEET UG Result 2022 NTA Know marking scheme passing marks tie breaker formula other details gcw

    NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

    SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; here's everything you need to know - adt

    SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; know details here

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for September 8 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 8, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    iPhone 14 Pro with 48 MP main camera launched at USD 999 iPhone 14 Pro Max available for USD 1099 gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro with 48 MP main camera launched at $999, iPhone 14 Pro Max available for $1099

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity price starts from USD 799 details here gcw

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

    Apple AirPods Pro with new H2 chip launched to be available from September 23 know new features gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro with new H2 chip launched, to be available from September 23

    Asia Cup 2022: India knocked out as Pakistan tames Afghanistan; Men in Blue supporters heartbroken-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: India knocked out as Pakistan tames Afghanistan; Men in Blue supporters heartbroken

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon