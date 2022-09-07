Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for next 2 years, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

    Implementation of NEP-2020 has started and books for the five-year foundation course called Bal Vatika (kindergarten) will be in schools by February 2023.

    No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for next 2 years, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that there are no plans to merge engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

    University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had last month said in future JEE and NEET will be merged with the CUET.

    Also read: India: More than 47% unapproved antibiotic formulations used in 2019, reveals Lancet study

    "Merger of NEET, JEE and CUET is currently a concept, a thought and the government has not yet decided upon it in principle," Pradhan said while interacting with students, mostly hailing from his home state Odisha, of Allen Career Institute in here during his one day visit to the city on Tuesday.

    There is no proposal of merging NEET, JEE with CUET and it will take at least two years to decide upon the concept of a merger of the three exams and to conduct a combined test, Pradhan said while asking the students not to be afraid.

    Also read: 'Let there be President's rule': Congress slams BJP on Bengaluru's flood-like situation

    On the increasing content in books from class 9 onwards so that students do not have to consult other books for competitive exams preparation, Pradhan said the new books under the New Education Policy-2020, would come out in the next two years.

    Implementation of NEP-2020 has started and books for the five-year foundation course called Bal Vatika (kindergarten) will be in schools by February 2023.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has envisioned to set up a digital university in the country wherein students can pursue multi-disciplinary courses for dual degrees, the minister said.

    Also read: Bhagwant Mann sitting on empty coffers? BJP blames freebies for August salary delay for govt staff

    Meanwhile, the minister asked the students to give their suggestions on the content of the books and study material for the National Curriculum Framework Citizen Survey and assured them that their ideas would be considered.

    Tens of thousands of students from across the country get enrolled in several coaching institutes of Kota for preparation of various exams every year.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 6:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre to issue guidelines for social media influencers; declaration to be must for endorsing products AJR

    Centre to issue guidelines for social media influencers; declaration to be must for endorsing products

    India More than 47% unapproved antibiotic formulations used in 2019, reveals Lancet study - adt

    India: More than 47% unapproved antibiotic formulations used in 2019, reveals Lancet study

    Bengaluru rains: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, other political leader come under scrutiny AJR

    Bengaluru rains: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, other political leader come under scrutiny

    'Let there be President's rule': Congress slams BJP on Bengaluru's flood-like situation AJR

    'Let there be President's rule': Congress slams BJP on Bengaluru's flood-like situation

    Bhagwant Mann sitting on empty coffers? BJP blames freebies for August salary delay for govt staff

    Bhagwant Mann sitting on empty coffers? BJP blames freebies for August salary delay for govt staff

    Recent Stories

    football europa league Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Erik ten Hag gives ultimate update snt

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag gives ultimate update

    Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma suffers leg injury; undergoes rehab (WATCH VIDEO)-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma suffers leg injury; undergoes rehab (WATCH VIDEO)

    Centre to issue guidelines for social media influencers; declaration to be must for endorsing products AJR

    Centre to issue guidelines for social media influencers; declaration to be must for endorsing products

    AEW all elite wrestling: Is CM Punk getting fired after All Out press conference criticisms and shoot backstage fight?-ayh

    AEW: Is CM Punk getting fired after All Out press conference criticisms and shoot backstage fight?

    Happy Onam 2022 Wishes images WhatsApp Facebook messages to share gcw

    Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon