BMW, Vespa, TVS, and MORE! Top 5 most expensive scooters in India

Electric scooters typically cost around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. But did you know there's an electric scooter priced at almost Rs 15 lakh? It's available in the Indian two-wheeler market. Let's explore this and other expensive electric and petrol scooters available in India.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 3:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

These are the most expensive scooters in India, some even pricier than cars. Ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, these include models from BMW, Vespa, Keeway, and TVS. Let's explore their prices and features.

TVS X
The TVS X is a remarkable electric scooter. It boasts 14 bhp and 40 Nm of torque, powered by a 7 kW motor. Priced at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it accelerates to 40 kmph in 2.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 105 kmph. A single charge provides a range of 140 km.

article_image2

Keeway Sixties 300i

The Keeway Sixties 300i is a stylish electric scooter starting at Rs 3.30 lakh. It features a 278.2 cc engine producing 18.4 bhp and 23.5 Nm of torque. It goes from 0-40 kmph in 2.59 seconds and has a top speed of 120 kmph.

article_image3

Vespa 946 Dragon
The handcrafted Vespa 946 Dragon, made in Italy, features American-style lettering. The Dragon edition showcases a striking dragon graphic. Priced at Rs 14.27 lakh in India, it has a 155 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, electronically injected engine and a top speed of 90 kmph.

article_image4

BMW C 400 GT

BMW C 400 GT
The BMW C 400 GT is a premium petrol scooter offering 24 kmpl mileage. Priced at Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom), it has a 350 cc water-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 33 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. It boasts a top speed of 139 kmph.

article_image5

BMW CE 04
The BMW CE 04 is one of India's most expensive electric scooters, priced at Rs 14.90 lakh. It delivers 41 bhp and 62 Nm of torque from a permanent magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor. It reaches 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 120 kmph with a range of 130 km per charge.

