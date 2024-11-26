Rahul Gandhi 'disrespects' President Murmu in Parliament, BJP calls out Congress leader's arrogance (WATCH)

Rahul Gandhi faced sharp criticism from the BJP for allegedly not greeting President Droupadi Murmu during Constitution Day celebrations. The BJP accused him of arrogance and disrespect, highlighting videos where he avoided interaction with the President and appeared distracted during the national anthem.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again found himself at the centre of controversy, this time for allegedly not greeting President Droupadi Murmu during the Constitution Day celebrations held in the old Parliament building on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched sharp criticism, accusing him of arrogance and disrespect towards the President.  

The incident came to light after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, greeting President Murmu. The video highlighted that Rahul Gandhi did not join them. Instead, Gandhi was seen walking to the edge of the stage, waiting for Kharge to accompany him, without acknowledging the President.  

In a series of posts, Amit Malviya alleged that Gandhi’s actions stemmed from a discriminatory attitude, stating, “Rahul Gandhi is so arrogant that he did not even greet the President. Just because she comes from the tribal community, is a woman, and he is the prince of Congress?” He also accused the Congress party of consistently disrespecting President Murmu, adding, “Rahul Gandhi and his family despise SC, ST, and OBCs. It shows.”  

Malviya further criticized Gandhi for his conduct during the national anthem. He shared another video purportedly showing Gandhi looking sideways while other leaders stood respectfully, focused on the anthem. Malviya wrote, “Rahul Gandhi can’t hold his attention for even 50 seconds during the national anthem. What kind of mentality is this?”  

Congress leader under fire

The BJP’s criticism extended beyond Malviya, as national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla echoed similar sentiments, labeling Gandhi as an “entitled arrogant dynast.” The BJP highlighted that President Murmu, being the first tribal woman to hold the country’s highest office, deserves respect regardless of political differences.  

The shared videos have sparked widespread debate online. Some social media users viewed Gandhi’s behaviour as a deliberate snub, while others suggested it could have been a moment of poor timing or distraction.  

