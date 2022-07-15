The Best Colleges in India 2022: Try getting an admission here
To evaluate colleges and universities, the NIRF assigns a 30% weightage to teaching, learning, and resources, as well as research and professional practise, out of a total weightage of 100%. While graduation results have been given a 20% weightage, outreach, inclusion, and perception have each been given a 10% weightage.
Continuing the trend, IIT Madras has maintained its status as the top college in India overall. According to the NIRF Ranking, which was issued today, it is followed by IISC Bangalore, which is the best ranking institute in both the research and university categories. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, revealed the list of top institutions and colleges.
Among state-aided universities, Jadavpur and Calcutta University won first and second place.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Best colleges in India
1- Miranda House
2- Hindu College
3- Presidency College, Chennai
4- Loyala College, Chennai
5- LSR
6- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
7- Atmaram Sanatan Dharm College
8- St Xavier’s College, Kolkata
9- Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah
10- Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
Top pharmacy colleges in India
1- Jamia Hamdard
2- NIPER Hyderabad
3- Panjab University
4- NIPER Mohali
5- BITS Pilani
6- JSS Institute of Pharmacy
7- ICT Mumbai
8- JSS college of Pharmacy
Top B-schools in India
1- IIM Ahmedabad
2- IIM Bangalore
3- IIM Calcutta
4- IIT Delhi
5- IIM Kozhikode
6- IIM Lucknow
7- IIM Indore
8- Xavier, Jamshedpur
9- NIIE Mumbai
10- IIT Madras
Best engineering college
1- IIT Madras
2- IIT Delhi
3- IIT Bombay
4- IIT Kanpur
5- IIT Kharagpur
6- IIT Roorkee
7- IIT Guwahati
8- NIT Trichy
9- IIT Hyderabad
10- NIT Karnataka
NIRF Ranking 2022: IISc Bangalore best university
1-IISc Bangalore
2-JNU
3-Jamia Millia Islamia
4-Jadavpur University
5-Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
6-BHU
7-Manipal Academy of Higher Education
8-Calcutta University
9-VIT
10-University of Hyderabad
NIRF Ranking 2022: Overall category
1- IIT Madras
2- IISc Bangalore
3- IIT Bangalore
4- IIT Delhi
5- IIT Kanpur
6- IIT Kharagpur
7- IIT Roorkee
8- IIT Guwahati
9- AIIMS New Delhi
10- JNU