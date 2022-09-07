NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Result 2022 would be released by National Testing Agency. NTA has scheduled the NEET UG result date for September 7. The final answer key along with NEET Results 2022 would be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for NEET UG 2022 exam on Wednesday. However, there is no confirmation on the result time yet. The result is expected to be made public in the evening, according to NTA sources. Candidates may check their results at neet.nta.nic.in after they have been released.

On August 31, NTA had made the complete NEET official answer key available. Candidates had until September 2 to voice their reservations to the key. The applicants' OMR response sheets had also been made available by NTA. The NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet allow applicants to estimate their results.

Know marking scheme

Four marks (+4) will be awarded for each correct answer

One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer

If a question is left unattempted no marks will be awarded.

What is the passing marks?

Candidates must secure at least 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. And for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates the pass percentage is 40 per cent.

What's the new tie-breaker formula?

Age is no longer used by the NTA to break ties as of this year. As a result, the NTA will decide whether two students are tied based on their scores in biology. If this trend continues, the applicant with the fewest wrong answers will be selected, followed by the student who had better scores in chemistry.

The difficulty level of the NEET 2022 question paper, the total number of seats available, and the total number of students taking the NEET 2022 test are used to determine the cut-off.

95% of applicants took the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which was required for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes and saw the largest number of applications ever this year. The National Testing Agency's largest common admission test in the country saw a total of 18.72 lakh applicants sign up to take it.

Qualified applicants will be allowed to take part in the centralised counselling, which is run by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15% All India Quota seats and the 85% state quota seats by the relevant state authorities, following the publication of the NEET result. Candidates must register, list their preferred universities and courses, and pay the counselling session cost before they may participate in the counselling process. According to the candidates' preferences, NEET 2022 ranking, available seats, and reservations, seats will be assigned.

