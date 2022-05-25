Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NATA 2022: Registration deadline extended until May 28, Know details here

    The Council will conduct the first NATA test on June 12, 2022, followed by the second and third tests on July 7 and August 7, 2022, respectively.

    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    The registration deadline for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 has been extended by the Council of Architecture. As a result, the deadline for applying for the first National Aptitude Test in Architecture has been extended until May 28, 2022. Candidates interested in taking the test can apply online at the NATA's official website, nata.in. 

    The CoA stated in a statement, "It is hereby communicated to all concerned that the registration deadline for the First Test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 has been extended until May 28, till 12 pm, as the final opportunity for all candidates who wish to apply for the First NATA Test."

    The Council will conduct the first NATA test on June 12, 2022, across the country, followed by the second and third tests on July 7 and August 7, 2022. In addition, for admission to the B.Arch programme, candidates must pass the Council's Aptitude Test.

    Learn how to register for NATA 2022:
    1) Navigate to the official website of NATA, nata.in.
    2) On the home page, click on NATA 2022 link
    3) Key in the login details and click on the submit button
    4) Complete the application form and make the payment
    5) Click on submit
    6) Download the page and take a printout for the further need

    Know the eligibility criterion for NATA 2022:
    Following the statement, "No candidate will be admitted to an architectural programme unless they have received at least 50 per cent on an examination at the end of the 10+2 examination process. Completed 10+2 level examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate, or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and the overall grade must be at least 50 per cent."

    Candidates interested in applying for the exam should visit the NATA website.

