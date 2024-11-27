Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang-Shrutika Arjun's friendship faces emotional fallout [WATCH]

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, viewers are witnessing a dramatic shift in the dynamics between two close friends, Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun. Known for their strong bond since the beginning of the show, Chum and Shrutika have been inseparable, with Chum often emphasizing that friendship comes first. However, their friendship seems to be on the rocks, as the latest promo reveals emotional tension and a fallout between the two.

The promo starts with an emotional breakdown by Chum Darang, who is seen visibly upset. Shilpa Shirodkar, ever the calming presence, tries to console her. But things take a dramatic turn when Shrutika Arjun steps in, wanting to talk to Chum. Chum, however, refuses to have a conversation with Shrutika, which sparks tension. Shilpa intervenes, telling Shrutika not to use a certain tone, leading to a heated exchange. Chum becomes increasingly agitated and starts yelling, unable to contain her emotions.

The situation escalates when Shrutika, now visibly upset, breaks down in tears, hugging fellow housemate Tajinder Bagga. Shrutika expresses her desire to leave the house, feeling overwhelmed by the emotional turmoil. Chum attempts to reach out to Shrutika, but her efforts are resisted. In a shocking moment, Chum pulls Shrutika toward her, trying to get her to talk. Still, Shrutika refuses, leaving everyone in the house, including the fans, stunned by the intense emotional breakdown.

The root of the conflict seems to stem from Shrutika’s possessiveness over Chum. Shrutika has been vocal about her discomfort with Chum’s growing closeness to Karanveer Mehra, who has openly expressed his fondness for Chum. This possessiveness has caused strain in their relationship, and the fallout is now unfolding in front of the Bigg Boss 18 audience.

Fans of the show are left in suspense, wondering how this emotional rift will evolve and whether Chum and Shrutika can repair their fractured friendship.

