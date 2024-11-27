Business

NTPC Limited to Infosys: Stocks to watch on November 27, 2024

Image credits: freepik

Vedanta

Vedanta is set to invest $2 billion in Saudi Arabia, building copper-processing facilities, including a smelter, refinery, and copper rod production plant for electric cables.

 

Image credits: Freepik@vladislavgrohin

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank's ₹4,100 crore purchase of Standard Chartered Bank India's portfolio of unsecured personal loans was authorized by the Competition Commission of India.

 

Image credits: Freepik@dienfauh

Patanjali Foods

LIC bought 1,25,000 more shares in Patanjali Foods, increasing its ownership from 4.986% to 5.02% for ₹1,764.96 per share.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Infosys

Infosys has announced an 85% performance bonus for eligible employees in the September quarter, benefiting junior to mid-level staff across delivery and sales units.

Image credits: Freepik@belajar

Reliance Power

The Delhi High Court has temporarily blocked SECI’s decision to bar Reliance Power from auction participation for three years, pending legal proceedings.

 

Image credits: Freepik@Chano_1_Na

Zomato

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, has voluntarily waived ₹3.5 crore in yearly compensation for an additional two years, until FY26.

 

Image credits: Freepik@CreativeDesign786

NTPC

NTPC Green Energy has formed a 50:50 joint venture with MAHAGENCO to develop renewable energy parks in Maharashtra under the Ultra-Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks scheme.

 

Image credits: Freepik@toia

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its electric SUVs, XUV 9e and BE 6e, built on the INGLO platform, marking its entry into “born-electric” vehicle design.

Image credits: freepik

