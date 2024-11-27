NTPC Limited to Infosys: Stocks to watch on November 27, 2024

Business
Vedanta is set to invest $2 billion in Saudi Arabia, building copper-processing facilities, including a smelter, refinery, and copper rod production plant for electric cables.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's ₹4,100 crore purchase of Standard Chartered Bank India's portfolio of unsecured personal loans was authorized by the Competition Commission of India.
LIC bought 1,25,000 more shares in Patanjali Foods, increasing its ownership from 4.986% to 5.02% for ₹1,764.96 per share.
Infosys has announced an 85% performance bonus for eligible employees in the September quarter, benefiting junior to mid-level staff across delivery and sales units.
The Delhi High Court has temporarily blocked SECI’s decision to bar Reliance Power from auction participation for three years, pending legal proceedings.
Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, has voluntarily waived ₹3.5 crore in yearly compensation for an additional two years, until FY26.
NTPC Green Energy has formed a 50:50 joint venture with MAHAGENCO to develop renewable energy parks in Maharashtra under the Ultra-Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks scheme.
Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its electric SUVs, XUV 9e and BE 6e, built on the INGLO platform, marking its entry into “born-electric” vehicle design.
