Dipika Kakar to Sana Khan: Know which actresses turned businesswomen

Entertainment
Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar took a break from acting after becoming a mother. However, she has now started her own online clothing brand.
Jheel Mehta, who played Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has left acting and runs her own beauty business.
Sana Khan has completely left showbiz and runs an abaya brand. She also owns a beauty clinic.
Aditi Malik has been away from acting for many years and has become a successful businesswoman. She is the co-owner of 8 restaurants.
Rakshanda Khan is currently away from showbiz and runs her own event management company.
Mohena Kumari Singh has distanced herself from acting after marriage, but she stays connected with her fans through YouTube and earns well.
Popular actress Aashka Goradia quit acting and started her own cosmetics business. Her company, Renee Cosmetics, is worth around ₹1300 crore.
Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan: 8 Bollywood stars living in rented home
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's romantic Italy vacation photos
Salman Khan to Big B: 8 Bollywood stars making MILLIONS beyond movies
Salman Khan to SRK: 8 Bollywood stars and their phobias