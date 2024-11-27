Entertainment

Dipika Kakar to Sana Khan: Know which actresses turned businesswomen

Dipika Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar took a break from acting after becoming a mother. However, she has now started her own online clothing brand.

Jheel Mehta

Jheel Mehta, who played Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has left acting and runs her own beauty business.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan has completely left showbiz and runs an abaya brand. She also owns a beauty clinic.

Aditi Malik

Aditi Malik has been away from acting for many years and has become a successful businesswoman. She is the co-owner of 8 restaurants.

Rakshanda Khan

Rakshanda Khan is currently away from showbiz and runs her own event management company.

Mohena Kumari Singh

Mohena Kumari Singh has distanced herself from acting after marriage, but she stays connected with her fans through YouTube and earns well.

Aashka Goradia

Popular actress Aashka Goradia quit acting and started her own cosmetics business. Her company, Renee Cosmetics, is worth around ₹1300 crore.

