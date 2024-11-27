Photoshoot on 18 holy steps, excessive pricing at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court to examine in detail today

A controversy erupted when a group of 30 police officers posed for a photograph on the sacred 18 holy steps at Sabarimala, facing away from the sanctum sanctorum. The photo, which went viral, drew significant criticism for allegedly disrespecting the sanctity of the shrine.

police Photoshoot on 18 holy steps, excessive pricing at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court to examine in detail anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 9:09 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: A controversy erupted after a group of police officers on duty at Sabarimala posed for a photograph on the sacred 18 holy steps of the hill shrine. Sabarimala’s chief police coordinator, ADGP S Sreejith, has requested a detailed report on the incident as of Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday (Nov 24) when a group of 30 police officers stood on the holy steps for a photograph, facing away from the sanctum sanctorum. The image quickly went viral, sparking widespread criticism. Many online users condemned the officers for allegedly disregarding the sanctity of the sacred site.

Kerala: Devotees skip darshan at Sabarimala temple despite virtual queue bookings

According to sources, the photo shoot involving the police officers at the sacred steps occurred around 1:30 pm on Sunday, shortly after the temple closed following the completion of rituals. The photograph was reportedly taken after their duty, just before a new team took over responsibilities.

The Kerala High Court has expressed concern over the photoshoot incident, emphasizing that such actions are unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the High Court has directed strict action against shops in Sabarimala that are charging excessive and unauthorized prices from devotees. The High Court's directive came from the Devaswom Bench, which issued the order to the duty magistrates at Nilackal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam. The court ordered that inspections of these shops be conducted at regular intervals. If shops are found to be charging exorbitant prices, stringent measures must be taken. 

The court also emphasized the need for inspections along the Pampa-Sannidhanam route, particularly focusing on issues related to hotels, which were highlighted by the Special Commissioner. The High Court issued this directive after obtaining relevant information from the Devaswom Board regarding the matter.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-119 November 27 2024 check winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-119 November 27 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

Kerala: Devotees skip darshan at Sabarimala temple despite virtual queue bookings anr

Kerala: Devotees skip darshan at Sabarimala temple despite virtual queue bookings

Kerala: Naveen Babu's family seeks CBI probe into his death, cites dissatisfaction with police investigation dmn

Kerala: Naveen Babu's family seeks CBI probe into his death, cites dissatisfaction with police investigation

Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage anr

Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage

Centre allocates Rs 72 cr to Kerala for disaster mitigation, Rs 1,115.67 cr in total to various states dmn

Centre allocates Rs 72 cr to Kerala for disaster mitigation, Rs 1,115.67 cr in total to various states

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who stay away from alcohol, smoking to lead healthy lifestyle ATG

Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who stay away from alcohol, smoking to lead healthy lifestyle

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained anr

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained

Urvashi Rautela's cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India's win [WATCH] NTI

Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India’s win [WATCH]

Kolkata Weather Alert: Low pressure approaches, impact on Bengal? Check forecast for November 27 ATG

Kolkata Weather Alert: Low pressure approaches, impact on Bengal? Check forecast for November 27

Gold Price on November 27: Check 22k, 24k rates before buying ATG

Gold Price on November 27: Check 22k, 24k rates before buying

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon