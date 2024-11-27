Photoshoot on 18 holy steps, excessive pricing at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court to examine in detail today

A controversy erupted when a group of 30 police officers posed for a photograph on the sacred 18 holy steps at Sabarimala, facing away from the sanctum sanctorum. The photo, which went viral, drew significant criticism for allegedly disrespecting the sanctity of the shrine.

Pathanamthitta: A controversy erupted after a group of police officers on duty at Sabarimala posed for a photograph on the sacred 18 holy steps of the hill shrine. Sabarimala’s chief police coordinator, ADGP S Sreejith, has requested a detailed report on the incident as of Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday (Nov 24) when a group of 30 police officers stood on the holy steps for a photograph, facing away from the sanctum sanctorum. The image quickly went viral, sparking widespread criticism. Many online users condemned the officers for allegedly disregarding the sanctity of the sacred site.

According to sources, the photo shoot involving the police officers at the sacred steps occurred around 1:30 pm on Sunday, shortly after the temple closed following the completion of rituals. The photograph was reportedly taken after their duty, just before a new team took over responsibilities.

The Kerala High Court has expressed concern over the photoshoot incident, emphasizing that such actions are unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the High Court has directed strict action against shops in Sabarimala that are charging excessive and unauthorized prices from devotees. The High Court's directive came from the Devaswom Bench, which issued the order to the duty magistrates at Nilackal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam. The court ordered that inspections of these shops be conducted at regular intervals. If shops are found to be charging exorbitant prices, stringent measures must be taken.

The court also emphasized the need for inspections along the Pampa-Sannidhanam route, particularly focusing on issues related to hotels, which were highlighted by the Special Commissioner. The High Court issued this directive after obtaining relevant information from the Devaswom Board regarding the matter.

