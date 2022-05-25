Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET 2022: Application form correction window opens, Know what cannot be changed

    Candidates can make necessary changes until May 27, 9 pm. 

    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency has opened the application correction window for the medical entrance exam, NEET 2022. Candidates who have already filled out the forms can alter the form from May 24 to 27. The exam is slated to be held on July 17. Initially, NTA stated they wouldn't open the edit window; however, after receiving representations from students, the body decided to allow it.

    The official notice stated, "Given the several representations received from candidates regarding the ability to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022."

    The candidates can make the necessary changes until May 27, 9 pm. After that, according to the official notice, no corrections in particulars will be accepted by NTA under any circumstances.

    "Please keep in mind that final correction will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee, if applicable."

    If there is an impact on the fee amount due to a change in Gender, Category, or PwD, the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. "Any excess payment will not be refunded," the notice added.

    The following edit cannot be done on the NEET 2022 application:
    1) Mobile No
    2) Email Address
    3) Permanent Address
    4) Correspondence Address
    5) Nationality

    The NEET 2022 application deadline has already been pushed back twice. This action comes after students requested that the exam be postponed and held in August.

    This year, there is no upper age limit for NEET. Anyone who has completed class 12 with physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology will be eligible to take the exam. This is likely to increase competition. To compensate, the exam duration has been increased to 20 minutes as a relaxation measure. NEET will now be a three-hour, twenty-minute exam. This alters the fundamental structure of the question paper, which may provide significant relief to students. Experts predict that having 20 extra minutes will be a "game-changer."

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022 examination: SC rejects plea seeking postponement

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022 examination: NBEMS to issue admit cards soon

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022 exam: Supreme Court agrees for urgent hearing

