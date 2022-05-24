Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET Exam 2022: Application form deadline extended; Here's a guide to apply

    Applications are accepted until May 30. Fees can still be paid until that date.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    The UGC NET application deadline has been extended. However, the official website of the University Grants Commission, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, does not see any scope for new registration. Meanwhile, revising the UGC NET application form is currently underway. M Jagadesh Kumar of the UGC stated that the deadline for submitting UGC NET applications (December 2021 & June 2022) had been extended after receiving the candidates' applications. Applications are accepted until May 30. Fees can still be paid until that date.

    Here's how to fill out the application form for UGC NET Exam 2022:

    1) Navigate the official website of the University Grants Commission, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    2) Click on the 'UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 has been made live'.

    3) Click on the 'UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022.' 

    4) There will be a box appearing. It reads, "You have been redirected to another website. Please keep in mind that the University Grants Commission NET is not responsible for external websites' content or privacy policies. Please click on "OK."

    5) A new page is open. Click on the "New Registration."

    6) There will be pieces of information. At the end of the reading, check the box next to 'I have downloaded the UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 Cycles Information Bulletin, read and understand all the Instructions therein as well as those mentioned above, and fill up the online Application Form for the UGC-NET December 2021 & June-June 2022 Cycles accordingly.'

    7)  Key in the required information and click on 'Submit'.

    8) The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number at the end of the registration process. You must give it. Remember the application number and password.

    10) Then select the application. You must enter various pieces of information. For example, you must include your photo and signature.

    11) Now Submit, and make the payment.

    12) Download the application form and take a printout for future needs.

