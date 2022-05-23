Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NATA 2022: Application deadline ends today, apply now

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 23, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    The National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 registration procedure will conclude on Monday, May 23, 2022. Candidates who wish to take the NATA entrance exam should fill out the NATA application form 2022 through its official website, nata.in. The NATA entrance exam is held for admission to undergraduate architectural programmes nationwide. The NATA test assesses architectural drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability.

    The Council of Architecture will hold the entrance exam three times during the 2022-23 academic year. While the NATA 2022 Phase 1 test is scheduled for June 12, the NATA 2022 Phase 2 and 3 tests are scheduled for July 3 and 24, respectively.

    The NATA 2022 will be held in two shifts by the CoA, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for all three sessions.

    Here's how to apply for NATA 2022

    1) Go to the official website of NATA, nata.in.

    2) Click on the link of the "NATA 2022 registration."

    3) Now, register yourself and fill out the NATA application form.

    4) Upload all the documents and make the payment.

    5) Download the NATA 2022 form and take the printout for further need.

    Following the statement, it reads that candidates will be admitted to the architecture course unless they have passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme with at least 50 per cent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and at least 50 per cent aggregate marks in the 10+2 level examination or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject, with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks. 

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
