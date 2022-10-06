JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 6 registration begins today; know process, important dates

Candidates who did not qualify in the previous Round 5 and were not assigned colleges can register and submit payment beginning October 9, 2022. By October 10, 2022, the selection process must be completed. On October 11, 2022, the Round 6 seat allocation will be available.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun Round 6 Registrations for JEECUP 2022 Counseling. Registration has begun for those candidates who need not appear in the JEECUP 2022 Examination. These candidates can begin applying at the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Non-appearance candidates in the JEECUP 2022 exam can register for Round 6 until October 8, 2022, according to the JEECUP Counseling 2022 schedule. Candidates can start applying today.

Candidates who did not qualify in the previous Round 5 and were not assigned colleges can register and complete the payment registration beginning October 9, 2022. The selection process must be completed by October 10, 2022. The Round 6 seat allocation will be available on October 11, 2022.

Know important dates of JEECUP 2022 Counseling:

1) Round 6 new registration - October 6 to October 8, 2022

2) Round 6 registration (not Admitted up to 5th round) - October 9, 2022

3) Choice filling and locking - October 9 to October 10, 2022

4) Seat allotment result - October 11, 2022

5) Document verification - October 12 to October 14, 2022 (Up to 5:00 pm)

6) Fee deposition - October 12 to October 14, 2022

Know how to apply for the JEECUP 2022 Counseling:

1) Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2) Click on the registration link for Round 6 on the homepage

3) Register and login on to the page

4) Apply and make the payment

5) Submit and download

6) Take a print for further need

To avoid last-minute delays, candidates should complete their registrations before the deadline. Keep checking the official website for more information.

