JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details

Candidates who have passed the UP Polytechnic 2022 exam are eligible to apply for JEECUP 2022 counselling at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP counselling 2022 process includes registration, filling out choices, paying counselling fees, document verification, and seat allotment.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC) will begin JEECUP 2022 counselling registration on Wednesday, September 7. Candidates who have passed the UP Polytechnic 2022 exam can register for JEECUP 2022 counselling at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. According to the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) schedule, the JEECUP Counselling 2022 registration process will begin today, September 7, 2022. The counselling is being held to streamline admission and seat allocation to polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who passed the JEECUP 2022 Entrance Exam can register for counselling by going to jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Registration, filling out choices, paying counselling fees, document verification, and seat allotment are all part of the JEECUP counselling 2022 process. The detailed UP Polytechnic 2022 counselling dates can be found below.

Know the JEECUP 2022 Counselling important dates:

1) September 7 to 9, 2022 - JEECUP counselling round 1 registration, one-time registration fee payment (only for UP state candidates)

2) September 9 to 9, 2022 - Round 1 choice filling and locking for JEECUP 2022 counselling

3) September 10, 2022 - Round 1 of the JEECUP seat allocation

4) September 11 to 13, 2022 - Selection of freeze/float options online, document verification at district Help Centres (only for Freeze candidates)

5) September 11 to 13, 2022 - Deposition of the first round security fee (Rs 3000) by float candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by Freeze candidates via their Login (online)

6) September 11 to 13, 2022 - JEECUP 2022 counselling round 2 new registration, one-time registration fee payment

7) September 14, 2022 - Seat allocation for the JEECUP 2022 Round 2

8) September 15 to 17, 2022 - Selection of freeze/float options online, document verification at district Help Centres (only for Freeze candidates)

9) September 15 to 17, 2022 - 2nd Round Security Fee Deposition (Rs 3000) by Float Candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by Freeze Candidates via Login (online)

Know how to register for JEECUP 2022 counselling:

1) Go to the jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2) Click on the link to register for JEECUP counselling 2022

3) Login using required credentials such as roll number, password and security pin

4) Key in the required details and choose preferred college choices and courses

5) Lock the filled options

6) Click on the Submit

