Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details

    Candidates who have passed the UP Polytechnic 2022 exam are eligible to apply for JEECUP 2022 counselling at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP counselling 2022 process includes registration, filling out choices, paying counselling fees, document verification, and seat allotment.

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC) will begin JEECUP 2022 counselling registration on Wednesday, September 7. Candidates who have passed the UP Polytechnic 2022 exam can register for JEECUP 2022 counselling at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. According to the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) schedule, the JEECUP Counselling 2022 registration process will begin today, September 7, 2022. The counselling is being held to streamline admission and seat allocation to polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who passed the JEECUP 2022 Entrance Exam can register for counselling by going to jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

    Registration, filling out choices, paying counselling fees, document verification, and seat allotment are all part of the JEECUP counselling 2022 process. The detailed UP Polytechnic 2022 counselling dates can be found below.

    Know the JEECUP 2022 Counselling important dates:
    1) September 7 to 9, 2022 - JEECUP counselling round 1 registration, one-time registration fee payment (only for UP state candidates)

    2) September 9 to 9, 2022 - Round 1 choice filling and locking for JEECUP 2022 counselling

    3) September 10, 2022 - Round 1 of the JEECUP seat allocation

    4) September 11 to 13, 2022 - Selection of freeze/float options online, document verification at district Help Centres (only for Freeze candidates)

    5) September 11 to 13, 2022 - Deposition of the first round security fee (Rs 3000) by float candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by Freeze candidates via their Login (online)

    6) September 11 to 13, 2022 - JEECUP 2022 counselling round 2 new registration, one-time registration fee payment

    7) September 14, 2022 - Seat allocation for the JEECUP 2022 Round 2

    8) September 15 to 17, 2022 - Selection of freeze/float options online, document verification at district Help Centres (only for Freeze candidates)

    9) September 15 to 17, 2022 - 2nd Round Security Fee Deposition (Rs 3000) by Float Candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by Freeze Candidates via Login (online)

    Know how to register for JEECUP 2022 counselling:
    1) Go to the jeecup.admissions.nic.in
    2) Click on the link to register for JEECUP counselling 2022
    3) Login using required credentials such as roll number, password and security pin
    4) Key in the required details and choose preferred college choices and courses
    5) Lock the filled options
    6) Click on the Submit

    Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; know details here

    Also Read: NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria

    Also Read: CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on September 6, results next week; Here's how to check

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WBJEE counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today here is how to check gcw

    WBJEE 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today; here’s how to check

    NEET UG Result 2022 NTA Know marking scheme passing marks tie breaker formula other details gcw

    NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

    SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; here's everything you need to know - adt

    SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; know details here

    NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria - adt

    NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result likely today; know details - adt

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result likely today; know details

    Recent Stories

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023 - adt

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023

    Asia Cup 2022: What scenarios can India still qualify for the Final?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: What scenarios can India still qualify for the Final?

    WBJEE counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today here is how to check gcw

    WBJEE 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today; here’s how to check

    NEET UG Result 2022 NTA Know marking scheme passing marks tie breaker formula other details gcw

    NEET Result 2022: Know marking scheme, passing marks, tie-breaker formula & other details

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Karim Benzema injury seems not so serious - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic dominance-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Benzema's injury seems not so serious' - Ancelotti after Madrid's 3-0 Celtic dominance

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon