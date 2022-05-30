JEECUP 2022: Admit card to release today, Know how to download

Candidates who wish to take UPJEE 2022 can get their hall tickets from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) is expected to be released on Monday, May 30, by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates who plan to take UPJEE 2022 can get their hall tickets from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP 2022 is set from June 6 to June 10, 2022.

The JEECUP admit card 2022 will include information about the candidate's exam slots, exam centre, time, and guidelines. The application process had previously ended on April 30.

Once released, JEECUP 2022 admit card will be available on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on the JEECUP admit card 2022 link and use your application number and password to download the hall ticket. UPJEE Polytechnic admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen; download and print the card for future needs.

Follow the below steps to download the JEECUP 2022 Admit Card

1) Go to the JEECUP 2022 official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2) On the home screen, click on the JEECUP admit card 2022 link

3) Key in the login credentials, such as application number and password

4) The admit card of JEECUP 2022 will be on the monitor's screen

5) Download the page and take the printout for further need

The JEECUP 2022 exam is a computer-based exam used to gain admission to engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma programs. Candidates will be given preferences in selecting colleges for admission based on their performance in JEECUP 2022.

