Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEECUP 2022: Admit card to release today, Know how to download

    Candidates who wish to take UPJEE 2022 can get their hall tickets from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

    JEECUP 2022: Admit card to release today, Know how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 30, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) is expected to be released on Monday, May 30, by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates who plan to take UPJEE 2022 can get their hall tickets from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP 2022 is set from June 6 to June 10, 2022.

    The JEECUP admit card 2022 will include information about the candidate's exam slots, exam centre, time, and guidelines. The application process had previously ended on April 30.

    Once released, JEECUP 2022 admit card will be available on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on the JEECUP admit card 2022 link and use your application number and password to download the hall ticket. UPJEE Polytechnic admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen; download and print the card for future needs.

    Follow the below steps to download the JEECUP 2022 Admit Card
    1) Go to the JEECUP 2022 official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in
    2) On the home screen, click on the JEECUP admit card 2022 link
    3) Key in the login credentials, such as application number and password
    4) The admit card of JEECUP 2022 will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Download the page and take the printout for further need

    The JEECUP 2022 exam is a computer-based exam used to gain admission to engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma programs. Candidates will be given preferences in selecting colleges for admission based on their performance in JEECUP 2022.

    Also Read: IMU CET 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, Know how to download

    Also Read: ATMA 2022: Admit cards out, Exam to be held on May 29

    Also Read: ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards for CS Executive, Professional announced

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UGC NET 2022: Application deadline ends today, Know details - adt

    UGC NET 2022: Application deadline ends today, Know details

    CUET UG 2022: Application window reopens, Know required documents, other details - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Application window reopens, Know required documents, other details

    IMU CET 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, Know how to download - adt

    IMU CET 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, Know how to download

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application deadline ends on May 28, Know important dates here - adt

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application deadline ends on May 28, Know important dates here

    NEET SS 2022: Exam dates to be altered, New schedule shortly - adt

    NEET SS 2022: Exam dates to be altered, New schedule shortly

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian favourite date is NOT Pete Davidson check out pics to know who it is drb

    Kim Kardashian’s favourite date is NOT Pete Davidson; check out pics to know who is it

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2022: Boston Celtics edge past Miami Heat in Game 7 to reach Finals-krn

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2022: Celtics edge past Heat in Game 7 to reach Finals

    UGC NET 2022: Application deadline ends today, Know details - adt

    UGC NET 2022: Application deadline ends today, Know details

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder net worth fees investments assets and more drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala used to charge Rs 18 lakh for a stage show

    Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks to remain closed for eight days, Know dates here - adt

    Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks to remain closed for eight days, Know dates here

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon