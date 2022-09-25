JEECUP Counseling Round 4 Registrations 2022 commences today; know important dates, details here

The council will release the JEECUP Round 4 Counseling Seat Allotment Result on September 27, 2022, following the completion of registrations. Those who meet the qualifications will be asked to complete the document verification process and pay the fee through the candidate login.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh Round 4 Counseling or JEECUP will start on Sunday, September 25, 2022, according to the schedule posted on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who did not qualify in the previous rounds are eligible to apply for Round 4.

The Round 4 Registration portal will be activated today, and application steps will be updated. Candidates must enter their login information before filling out the form and paying the fee. Registration must be completed between September 25, 2022, and September 26, 2022. All candidates must complete Round 4 Choice Filling and Lock between the above dates.

Following the completion of registrations, the council will release the JEECUP Round 4 Counseling Seat Allotment Result on September 27, 2022. Those who meet the requirements will be asked to complete the document verification process and pay the fee via the candidate login.

Know important dates of JEECUP Round 4 Counseling:

1) New Registration - September 25, 2022, to September 26, 2022

2) Choice filling and locking by all candidates - September 25, 2022, to September 26, 2022

3) Seat allotment - September 27, 2022

4) Document verification - September 28, 2022 to September 30, 2022

(Up to 5:00 pm)

5) Fee deposition (online) - September 28, 2022 to September 30, 2022

The Round 3 Seat Allotment was made available on the official website on September 19, 2022. Candidates who qualified were required to have their documents verified at district help centres, and all allotted candidates will be considered freeze candidates. The process had to be completed between September 20, 2022, and September 23, 2022. Keep checking the official website for more information.

