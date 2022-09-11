JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Registration process begins; know deadline, exam pattern, other details

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 will be organised by IIT Bombay. Candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced 2022 can register for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 online at jeeadv.ac.in. The date for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 is September 14.

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 (JEE Advanced AAT 2022) started on Sunday, September 11. JEE Advanced AAT is a competitive examination held for undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). IIT Bombay is in charge of organising JEE Advanced AAT 2022. Candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced 2022 can register for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 online at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The registration deadline for JEE Advanced 2022 AAT is September 12 (5 pm). JEE Advanced AAT 2022 is scheduled for September 14.

Candidates must use their JEE Advanced 2022 registration numbers, dates of birth, and mobile numbers to register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 application at jeeadv.ac.in.

Know how to apply for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022:

1) Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

2) Login with the required credentials such as registration number, date of birth, mobile numbers

3) Submit the required details on the new page

4) Choose the JEE Advanced AAT exam centres 2022 and submit

5) Complete the JEE Advanced AAT application form 2022

6) Submit the completed JEE Advanced 2022 AAT application form

Know exam pattern for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022:

1) The exam will be taken offline.

2) Geometrical Drawing, Freehand Drawing, Imaging and Aesthetic Sensitivity, Three Dimensional Perceptions, and Architectural Awareness will be covered in the exam.

3) The examination will last three hours.

Candidates with marks equal to or higher than the cut-off will be considered qualified. The available B.Arch seats will be assigned to eligible candidates based on their JEE Advanced 2022 category All India Rank.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 will be available on the official JEE Advanced website on September 17 at 5 pm.

