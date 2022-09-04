JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to object

By logging in to jeeadv.ac.in, candidates can provide feedback to the provisional answer key. The entrance examination was held on August 28, 2022. Question papers were posted on the website on August 29, 2022, and response sheets were made available on September 1, 2022.

The deadline for filing objections to the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 ends on Sunday, September 4. On September 3, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the JEE Advanced answer key.

Candidates' objections will be reviewed, and the final answer key will be published. The date for the release of the JEE Advanced 2022 result and final answer key has been set for September 11 by IIT Bombay.

JEE Advanced is a national-level entrance examination that qualifies candidates for admission to undergraduate courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Know how to raise objections to JEE Advanced 2022 answer key:

1) Candidates must visit the official Joint Entrance Examination official website, jeeadv.ac.in

2) Click on the provisional answer keys for JEE (Advanced) 2022 link on the homepage.

3) On a new page, log in using credentials

4) Your IIT JEE answer key and link to submit objections will be on the screen

5) Examine your answers and, if necessary, object

6) You should also keep track of any objections that are raised

