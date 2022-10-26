DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases list of vacant seats for 2nd merit list applications; check here

Candidates can download available seats from the website by entering their information. After entering the information, the available seats will be displayed, and you can download them. The available seats can also be downloaded from the portal admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University, DU, announced the Round 2 Vacant Seats for candidates on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Candidates who did not qualify for Round 1 and are now in Round 2 can download the vacant seats from the official websites, du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, the DU Round 2 Vacant Seats were supposed to be displayed today at 10 am and have since been released.

Around 59,100 students have confirmed their admission to the ongoing DU Admission by paying their fees. The University of Delhi has completed Round 1 of undergraduate admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System. Round 1 ended on October 25, 2022, the deadline for paying the fees.

The available seats can also be downloaded from the portal admission.uod.ac. Candidates are advised to review the list after downloading it.

Know how to download the DU vacant seats 2022:

1) Go to the website, du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in or ugadmission.uod.ac.in

2) Then click on the appropriate link to download the open seats

3) Key in the details

4) The list will be displayed on the screen

5) Download and keep a copy

According to the schedule, the DU 2nd Merit List 2022 will be released on October 30, 2022.

