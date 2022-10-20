DU Admissions 2022: Approximately 50K out of 80,164 students accept seat allocated in first list

"The university distributed 80,164 seats in various categories. By 10:00 am on Thursday, 49,620 candidates had accepted the seats assigned to them," said Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions.

Delhi University announced the first-round allocation list on October 19, 2022. Almost 50,000 candidates accepted seats in the first round of allocations until Thursday, October 20, 2022. The first list of seat allocations, which included the names of over 80,000 candidates for admission to various undergraduate programmes, was published on Wednesday on du.ac.in.

Candidates have been given time to accept the allocated seats, and the deadline to accept seats is October 21, 2022.

"The University distributed 80,164 seats in various categories. By 10:00 am on Thursday, 49,620 candidates had accepted the seats assigned to them," said Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions.

Last month, the admissions process for nearly 70K undergraduate seats began. Beginning this year, the University will admit students based on their performance on the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET.

The University published the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), its admission-cum-allocation policy, on September 12.

The first seat allocation list signals the start of the third and final stage of the admissions process.

According to the official release, the provision for accepting a specific allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. From October 19 to October 22, colleges will be able to verify and approve online applications, according to the statement.

The deadline for online payment of admission fees for the first round of CSAS allocation and admission is October 24.

'Allocated Seat' refers to a one-of-a-kind combination of programme and college in provisional seat allocation.

According to university data, more than 1.5 lakh applicants marked their college and course preferences until the deadline for Phase II last week.

The allocation list has not been made public, and the candidate will only be able to see the college and courses assigned to them on their dashboard. Under the user action tab, the candidate must select 'Accept Allocation.'

Also Read: DU admissions 2022: First cut off list for UG released; Know how to check, other details

Also Read: MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022 final merit list released; know steps here

Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline extended till October 23; know details here