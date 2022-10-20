Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU Admissions 2022: Approximately 50K out of 80,164 students accept seat allocated in first list

    "The university distributed 80,164 seats in various categories. By 10:00 am on Thursday, 49,620 candidates had accepted the seats assigned to them," said Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions. 
     

    DU Admissions 2022: Approximately 50K students accept seat allocated in first list - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    Delhi University announced the first-round allocation list on October 19, 2022. Almost 50,000 candidates accepted seats in the first round of allocations until Thursday, October 20, 2022. The first list of seat allocations, which included the names of over 80,000 candidates for admission to various undergraduate programmes, was published on Wednesday on du.ac.in.

    Candidates have been given time to accept the allocated seats, and the deadline to accept seats is October 21, 2022.

    "The University distributed 80,164 seats in various categories. By 10:00 am on Thursday, 49,620 candidates had accepted the seats assigned to them," said Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions. 

    Last month, the admissions process for nearly 70K undergraduate seats began. Beginning this year, the University will admit students based on their performance on the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET.

    The University published the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), its admission-cum-allocation policy, on September 12.

    The first seat allocation list signals the start of the third and final stage of the admissions process.

    According to the official release, the provision for accepting a specific allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. From October 19 to October 22, colleges will be able to verify and approve online applications, according to the statement.

    The deadline for online payment of admission fees for the first round of CSAS allocation and admission is October 24.

    'Allocated Seat' refers to a one-of-a-kind combination of programme and college in provisional seat allocation.

    According to university data, more than 1.5 lakh applicants marked their college and course preferences until the deadline for Phase II last week.

    The allocation list has not been made public, and the candidate will only be able to see the college and courses assigned to them on their dashboard. Under the user action tab, the candidate must select 'Accept Allocation.'

    Also Read: DU admissions 2022: First cut off list for UG released; Know how to check, other details

    Also Read: MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022 final merit list released; know steps here

    Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline extended till October 23; know details here

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ITBP Recruitment 2022 Apply for 40 Head Constable posts know eligibility salary other details gcw

    ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Head Constable posts; know eligibility, salary, other details

    MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022 final merit list released; know steps here - adt

    MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022 final merit list released; know steps here

    DU admissions 2022 First cut off list for UG released Know how to check document required other details gcw

    DU admissions 2022: First cut off list for UG released; Know how to check, other details

    Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline extended till October 23 - adt

    Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline extended till October 23; know details here

    SC refuses to stay Delhi HC order directing St Stephen's College to adhere to DU admission policy - adt

    SC refuses to stay Delhi HC order directing St Stephen's College to adhere to DU admission policy

    Recent Stories

    India seeks 1000 surveillance copters for Army, cites volatile situation along Pakistan, China borders

    India seeks 1000 surveillance copters for Army, cites volatile situation along Pakistan, China borders

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC coach Brdaric asks team to play with same intensity against Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC coach Brdaric asks team to play with same intensity against Goa

    Sexy pictures alert Urfi Javed re creates French couture Schiaparelli wired lungs goes backless drb

    Sexy pictures alert: Urfi Javed re-creates French couture Schiaparelli’s ‘wired lungs’; goes backless (WATCH)

    Nothing Phone 1 to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support Report gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support: Report

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Positivity comes from the hard work that I put in - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Positivity comes from the hard work that I put in' - Hardik Pandya

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon