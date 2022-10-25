Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University releases NCWEB first cut-off list; admission begins on October 26

    The first cut-off list for BA and B.Com programmes has been released. Candidates who have registered for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board admissions can access the first cut-off list by visiting the DU website at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    The University of Delhi released the DU NCWEB First Cut-Off 2022 list on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Candidates registered for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board admissions can view the first cut-off list on the DU website, du.ac.in, or admission.uod.ac.in.

    The first cut-off list for BA and B.Com courses has been released. The online admission process will begin on October 26, 2022. The registration deadline for admission is October 28, 2022.

    The highest cut-off for B.A Economics + Political Science admission is 94 percentile at Miranda House and 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College for B.Com admissions. The official website contains information on the cut-off percentage of marks at which the Board's various colleges will offer admissions.

    Here's how to check the DU NCWEB First Cut-Off List 2022:

    1) Go to the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in

    2) Now, click on the DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list link on the home page

    3) Click on the course, and the cut-off list will appear

    4) Check the cut-offs and download

    Meanwhile, on Monday evening, over 54,000 students had secured admission by paying fees. Over 72,800 candidates accepted the DU college and course allotted to them in the university's first round of seat allocations out of 80,164. According to the official, 54,162 candidates had paid their fees after their applications were approved as of Monday evening.

