    DU admission 2022: Know date, time of the second cut-off list for Delhi University

    Delhi University has received around 72,800 applications against the DU 1st round of seat allocation, out of which 54,000 students have secured their admissions. DU will release the 2nd merit list on October 30. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 31 to November 1.

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    The last date to pay the fee for admission under round 1 of the Delhi University merit list will be concluding today, October 25. The second list will now be an alternative for individuals who were unable to acquire a seat at all or one that was not in line with their preferences under the first list.

    According to the University of Delhi's calendar, the display of open seats, if any, will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Then, from 10:00 AM on October 26, 2022 to 04:59 PM on October 27, 2022, applicants who accepted admission in CSAS Round-I may choose to "Upgrade" and reorder their Higher Preferences.

    The second merit list will be announced on October 30 in accordance with the schedule provided at the start of the admissions process, at which point students will have the opportunity to reserve a place. The third list will be made public on November 10 and spot assignments will take place on November 17 and November 22 depending on any open seats.

    Also Read | DU Admissions 2022: Approximately 50K out of 80,164 students accept seat allocated in first list

    Over 72,800 candidates have so far accepted the college and course that were assigned to them under the first round, but only about 24,000 have paid their tuition as of Saturday night at 8 o'clock. The same seat will be available on the second list if an applicant doesn't pay the fee and reserve a seat before the deadline.

    The total number of seats across all DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has added extra seats in the first list for reserved (SC, ST, and PWBD) and unreserved (OBC-NCL) categories, bringing the total to 80,164.

    There are 79 UG programmes offered via DU admissions spread among 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes provide 206 different BA course combinations.

    Also Read: DU admissions 2022: First cut off list for UG released; Know how to check, other details

    For the first time, DU is making merit lists or issuing cut-offs based on CUET results. It was previously based on grades from class 12. CUET-based admissions had drawn criticism from DU professors who felt that they may be a shift in favour of the upper class and against those who studied in regional languages.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
