Delhi Nursery EWS Admission List 2023 to be announced today; check latest update

The Delhi Government's Education Department will soon release the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) admission list for Nursery Admission for the academic term 2023-24 on its official website.

After that, candidates or their guardians can log in to check the list online, and those who have been chosen will also receive information about their selection on their mobile phones via SMS.

If the documentation provided by the applicant at the time of admission is later determined to be forged or fake, the child's admission will be revoked. These parents or caretakers could also face criminal charges.

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DOE) releases the EWS list based on income and other specified criteria. Families who fit these requirements can enrol in the EWS group. The list's publication is a crucial stage in the admissions process as it enables schools to find qualified applicants and start the selection process.

The admissions procedure for the nursery class has already begun in many private schools in Delhi, with some schools using a lottery method. The amount of seats available under this category is determined by the EWS list, which is a crucial factor in this process.

Delhi EWS Admission List 2023: know the steps to check the list

1) Go to the official website https://edustud.nic.in/

2) On the homepage, click on the 'Delhi Nursery 1 Lottery Draw List' link

3) A PDF file will open on the screen after clicking on the link

4) Check for the student's roll number

5) Check the school name and apply for admission

