Mallikarjun Kharge seeks suspension of business in Rajya Sabha, demand JPC probe on Adani allegations

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (November 25) filed a suspension of business notice under Rule 267, demanding a discussion on the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani Group's alleged misconduct. The move comes in light of ongoing allegations surrounding the conglomerate, including corruption, bribery, financial irregularities, and stock manipulation.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kharge requested the suspension of the scheduled business for November 25, 2024, to facilitate a thorough debate on these allegations. "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha)", Kharge wrote, outlining his intent to move the motion.

The main focus of Kharge's call for a JPC investigation is centered on serious charges against the Adani Group, particularly concerning the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) tender. The Adani Group is accused of paying bribes to state officials to secure lucrative Power Supply Agreements (PSAs). Kharge referred to a US court indictment as evidence, calling for an in-depth probe into these claims.

"The allegations include widespread stock manipulation, accounting fraud, and the exploitation of tax havens," Kharge wrote. "These allegations raise grave concerns about regulatory failures and the oversight mechanisms that should prevent such misconduct."

In his letter, Kharge also raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic efforts aligning with Adani's international business expansion. He pointed out that such alignments might involve the misuse of state machinery for private interests, potentially undermining India's global reputation.

Additionally, Kharge called for a discussion on the erosion of India's regulatory institutions, particularly the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). "Allegations of conflict of interest against SEBI Chairperson Ms. Madhabi Puri Buch only aggravate public mistrust in our oversight mechanisms," he noted.

The Opposition leader also spotlighted the role of SECI, a government-run Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), in allegedly facilitating corruption by promoting Adani's business interests. "The payment of bribes by SECI raises serious concerns about impropriety and demands urgent parliamentary scrutiny," Kharge said.

The winter session of Parliament is set to run from November 25 to December 20, with Kharge's motion poised to be a significant point of discussion in the coming days.

