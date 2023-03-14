CMAT 2023 application correction window opens today; know steps to make changes

CMAT 2023: The Common Management Admission Test 2023 registration correction window will be opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, March 14. Before March 16, 2023, applicants may edit their CMAT 2023 registration forms on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Before, the correction window date was scheduled from March 7 to March 9. After the correction time has ended, NTA will no longer consider requests for changes to CMAT 2023 applications. After the CMAT correction deadline closes, the exam city cannot be changed once chosen and assigned.

The CMAT 2023 exam date for admission to management programs will be announced shortly. CMAT 2023 enrollment was held between February 13 and March 13, 2023.

CMAT 2023: know important dates

1) March 13, 2023 - Deadline for submission of online application (until 5:00 pm)

2) March 13, 2023 - Deadline for payment of application fee (until 11:50 pm)

3) March 14 to March 16, 2023 - Correction Window (online only)

CMAT 2023: know how to make changes

1) Navigate to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the 'CMAT 2023 application correction' in the candidate activity section

3) On the new window, sign in with the CMAT 2023 application number and password

4) Make changes to the CMAT 2023 application form and submit it

5) Download the page and save it

