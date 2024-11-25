Did you know? Lakshmi Bhandar scheme brings THESE benefits for women in West Bengal

Lakshmir Bhandar, a popular welfare scheme by the West Bengal government, provides monthly financial assistance to women. This scheme offers significant benefits to its recipients.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

Lakshmir Bhandar empowers women in West Bengal with financial security and confidence. The scheme was launched by Mamata Banerjee's government after winning the 2021 assembly elections.

article_image2

It's not just financial aid but a symbol of social revolution in Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee announced 5 lakh more women joining Lakshmir Bhandar.

article_image3

Benefits will be deposited from December in new beneficiaries' accounts. Total beneficiaries reach 2.21 crore women under the scheme. The addition increases the government's expenditure by approximately Rs 625.20 crore.

article_image4

Previous expenditure of Rs 48,490 crore now reaches approximately Rs 55,000 crore. The state government introduces new rules for the scheme's disbursement. No limit on eligible women per family; all eligible members can receive benefits.

article_image5

Initial age limit of 25-60 years for Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries. Contact number for Lakshmir Bhandar issues; women can directly inform the CM. Call 9137091370 between 10 AM and 6 PM for scheme-related information.

