Maayan to Saathuvan-9 Tamil movies releasing on November 29th

November Tamil movie releases 2024: Despite receiving negative reviews, Kanguva, which is still running in a few theaters, is set to be replaced this week by a total of 9 Tamil film releases.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 1:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

Sorgavaasal: RJ Balaji's Prison Drama

Sorgavaasal: Actor-director RJ Balaji's 'Sorgavaasal' releases on November 29th. The trailer received positive feedback, raising expectations. Prison-themed films have been popular recently, and RJ Balaji is known for unique storylines. Directed by Siddharth Viswanath, it features Selvaraghavan, Natty, and others.

article_image2

Miss You: Siddharth's Romantic Return

Miss You: Siddharth returns to romance after a break in 'Miss You,' directed by Rajasekhar. Following the success of 'Siddha,' this film features Ashika Ranganath, music by Ghibran, and editing by Dinesh Ponraj.

article_image3

Paraman: A Tale of Farmers

November Tamil movie releases 2024: Paraman: A poignant portrayal of farmers' lives. Starring Super Good Subramani, Bigg Boss Archana, and others. Directed and produced by Sabareesh, known for 'Calls.' Releasing on November 29th.

article_image4

Saathuvan: A Low-Budget Thriller

Saathuvan: Vijay Viswa stars in this low-budget thriller, directed by debutant Santhosh Sekaran. Releasing on the 29th, it explores the theme of suicide prevention and features Rashmitha, Kalaiyarasan, and others. Produced by PV Creations.

article_image5

Dubbankuthu: Celebrating Folk Arts

Dubbankuthu is a unique film showcasing folk arts and music. It stars Sangar Pandi, Deepthi Raj, and others and has music by Saravanan. The trailer was released last year, and the film finally hits theaters on November 29th.

article_image6

Andha Naal: A Black Magic Thriller

Andha Naal: This completed film will finally be released on the 29th. It was directed by Kathiresan and produced by Raghunandan under Green Magic Entertainment. It stars Sham and Aadhya Prasad and features music by Robert Sargunam. The film explores black magic and crime.

article_image7

Maayan: Exploring Mayan Civilization

Maayan: A thriller directed by Rajesh Kanna, exploring the Mayan civilization and their prophecies about the world's end. Starring Priyanka Mohan, Bindu Madhavi, and others, it promises a thought-provoking experience.

article_image8

Thirumbi Paar: A Crime Thriller

Thirumbi Paar: Directed by Ibrahim, this crime thriller revolves around the 'Shadow Walk' combat strategy. Starring Vidhya Pradeep, Rishi Rithvik, and others. Produced by Giridharan under Pavithya Lakshmi Productions. Another film, 'Silent,' by a debut director, also releases on the 29th.

