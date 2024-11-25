Tamil actress Vidya Pradeep welcomes baby boy after 13 years of marriage

Actress Vidya Pradeep, who announced her pregnancy after 13 years of marriage, has now shared the joyous news of her baby's arrival with a heartwarming picture.

Vidya Pradeep

Actress and model Vidya Pradeep fell in love with her 'Virunthali' co-star Michael Easwaran at 18. They married in 2011.

Vidya Pradeep: Studies and Acting

While Michael pursued photography, Vidya focused on biotechnology and acting. Michael supported her acting aspirations.

Vidya Pradeep's Notable Movies

Vidya gained recognition for 'Saivam' and 'Pasanga 2'. She also starred in the Sun TV serial 'Nayagi'.

Vidya Pradeep's Pregnancy Photos

Vidya, currently residing abroad, announced her pregnancy last month and shared photos from a maternity photoshoot.

Vidya Pradeep Welcomes Baby Boy

After 13 years of marriage, Vidya Pradeep has given birth to a baby boy. She shared the news and a picture on social media, receiving numerous congratulations.

