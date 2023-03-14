JEE Main 2023 session 2 correction window closes today; know about admit card

JEE Main 2023 session 2: The JEE Main 2023 session 2 application form edit window will close today, March 14. Applicants registered for the exam on or before the deadline may change their application forms on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The edit opportunity is open until March 14 at 9:00 pm. After that, NTA will distribute advanced city slips to candidates, informing them about the examination cities.

JEE Main 2023: Steps to make changes

1) Navigate to the website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Under the candidate activity option, go to the 'JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Application'

3) With JEE Main application number and JEE Main password, login

4) Edit the JEE Main 2023 application form, then submit

JEE Main session 2 admit cards will be released on the examination website. The time and date for the test city slip or admit card have yet to be confirmed. According to NTA, mobile numbers, email addresses, permanent locations, and current addresses cannot be altered.

New applicants (those who did not apply for session 1) can alter their mother's or father's names, category, subcategory, location, medium, qualification, and passing year (Class 10 and 12).

Additionally, candidates might be permitted to modify or add a course. Only candidates whose aadhar has yet to be confirmed can change their birthdate. During the edit window, those who applied for session one may alter the category, course, and medium. The second JEE Main exam dates are April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. The days of April 13 and 15 are set aside.

