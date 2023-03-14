Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam HSLC Exam 2023: Police detained 22 individuals over paper leak incident

    The state's education minister, Ranoj Pegu, claimed that some individuals had been detained. The minister gave no further information on the arrests, noting the ongoing investigation. On Monday, the CID received a criminal complaint from the Assam Police.
     

    Assam HSLC Exam 2023: Police detained 22 individuals over paper leak incident - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 3:21 PM IST

    Nearly 22 individuals from across Assam, including teachers and students, have been arrested for questioning about the leak of a general science question paper for the Class 10 state board exam, said a senior police official. 

    The state's education minister, Ranoj Pegu, claimed that some individuals had been detained. The minister gave no further information on the arrests, noting the ongoing investigation. On Monday, the CID received a criminal complaint from the Assam Police.

    The director general of police in Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, reported that 22 people had been detained in Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. "More legal action is being done against them as required by law. We are still dedicated to finding the network of individuals responsible for the question paper leak and the conspirators," he wrote.

    While talking to the media outside  Assam Assembly, the state education minister said that because an investigation was ongoing, he could not provide many details about the matter. In addition to mentioning the arrest of some instructors, he described the situation as 'unfortunate.'

     

    On Monday, Pegu said there is no question about the participation of teachers. Only on the morning of the test day are the papers transported to testing centres from police stations. The minister also urged the people to notify the police of any information they may have about the incident.

    Following reports that the question paper had been leaked, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) cancelled the general science test on Sunday evening. The SEBA announced the new test date as March 30 in a notification on Monday.

    Also Read: Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu

    Also Read: CMAT 2023 application correction window opens today; know steps to make changes

    Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; check date, time here

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CMAT 2023 application correction window opens today March 14; know steps to make changes

    CMAT 2023 application correction window opens today; know steps to make changes

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; check date, time here - adt

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; check date, time here

    NIFT entrance exam 2023 link activated at nift.ac.in, situation exam to begin on March 24; know steps to check - adt

    NIFT entrance exam 2023 link activated at nift.ac.in, situation exam to begin on March 24; know steps to check

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today march 14 at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates -adt

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window closes on March 14; know exam dates, other details - adt

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window closes on March 14; know exam dates, other details

    Recent Stories

    India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026 Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh AJR

    'India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026': Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

    Hardik Pandya latest social media post sends Kolkata fans into tizzy; here is why-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's latest social media post sends Kolkata fans into tizzy; here's why

    CMAT 2023 application correction window opens today March 14; know steps to make changes

    CMAT 2023 application correction window opens today; know steps to make changes

    Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details RBA

    Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details

    Another pee-gate incident: Drunk TTE urinates on sleeping woman on Amritsar-Kolkata train; arrested AJR

    Another pee-gate incident: Drunk TTE urinates on sleeping woman on Amritsar-Kolkata train; arrested

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon