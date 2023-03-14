Assam HSLC Exam 2023: Police detained 22 individuals over paper leak incident

The state's education minister, Ranoj Pegu, claimed that some individuals had been detained. The minister gave no further information on the arrests, noting the ongoing investigation. On Monday, the CID received a criminal complaint from the Assam Police.

Nearly 22 individuals from across Assam, including teachers and students, have been arrested for questioning about the leak of a general science question paper for the Class 10 state board exam, said a senior police official.

The director general of police in Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, reported that 22 people had been detained in Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. "More legal action is being done against them as required by law. We are still dedicated to finding the network of individuals responsible for the question paper leak and the conspirators," he wrote.

While talking to the media outside Assam Assembly, the state education minister said that because an investigation was ongoing, he could not provide many details about the matter. In addition to mentioning the arrest of some instructors, he described the situation as 'unfortunate.'

On Monday, Pegu said there is no question about the participation of teachers. Only on the morning of the test day are the papers transported to testing centres from police stations. The minister also urged the people to notify the police of any information they may have about the incident.

Following reports that the question paper had been leaked, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) cancelled the general science test on Sunday evening. The SEBA announced the new test date as March 30 in a notification on Monday.

