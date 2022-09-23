BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 40K positions ends today; know details here

Candidates will be appointed as head teachers in primary schools by the Education Department. Candidates in the unreserved category must pay a Rs 750 application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST/Female Candidates/PWD categories must pay Rs 200 as an application fee before submitting the form.

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, will close the application window for 40,506 Head Teacher positions on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in on Friday, September 23, 2022. Candidates will be appointed head teachers in primary schools under the Education Department. Interested candidates should not miss out on this last chance and apply today. Any application received after the deadline will be rejected by the commission.

There are 13,761 positions for female candidates out of over 40 thousand vacancies. Candidates who are under the age of 60 are eligible to apply. Tomorrow, September 24, the BPSC will open the application correction window. Candidates will be given until September 30 to make any necessary changes to their application form. Know the eligibility, age limit, application fee details, application steps, and notification; here are the details:

Know about the eligible for BPSC Recruitment 2022:

1) A Bihar resident and Indian citizen

2) Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS will be given a 5 per cent relaxation in the minimum prescribed marks

3) Those with a D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed/B.A.Ed/Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed. Qualification

4) Those who passed the Teachers Eligibility Test

Steps to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2022:

1) Candidates should visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

2) Click on the 'Headteacher in primary schools under the education department' link on the homepage

3) Generate your login credentials

4) After login, complete the form and upload the documents

5) Make the payment and submit the form

6) Take a printout for future reference

Candidates in the unreserved category must pay a Rs 750 application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST/Female Candidates/PWD categories must pay Rs 200 as an application fee before submitting the form. Candidates can visit the official website for more information about this recruitment drive.

