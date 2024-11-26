Free Aadhaar updates countdown: Step-by-step instructions for changes

Aadhaar assigns a unique number linked to an individual's biometric data, ensuring authenticity and preventing identity duplication. Updating Aadhaar details can improve the accuracy of authentication and streamline daily transactions, making it easier to access services.

With the deadline for free Aadhaar updates nearing on December 14, 2024, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is urging individuals who received their Aadhaar cards over a decade ago to update their details. While this update is strongly recommended to enhance service accuracy, it remains optional and not mandatory.

Aadhaar assigns a unique number linked to an individual's biometric data, ensuring authenticity and preventing identity duplication. Updating Aadhaar details can improve the accuracy of authentication and streamline daily transactions, making it easier to access services.

Residents are especially encouraged to update their Aadhaar if they've changed their address or found errors in their current card. The process is straightforward and can be completed using valid address proof or, for those lacking documentation, an Address Validation Letter.

As part of the ongoing campaign, Aadhaar updates are currently free of charge but will incur a fee of Rs 50 for updates made at Aadhaar centers after December 14, 2024.

How to Update Your Aadhaar Online:

Visit the myAadhaar portal and click on the 'Login' button.

Enter your Aadhaar number and the displayed captcha code, then select 'Send OTP.'

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click 'Login.'

Select the 'Document Update' option, review the guidelines, and proceed.

Verify your existing details, upload proof of identity and address documents, and click 'Submit.'

You will receive a Service Request Number (SRN) via email for tracking your update status.

According to a 2022 PIB release, UIDAI encourages Aadhaar holders to update their documents every 10 years to maintain accurate records. The latest gazette notification reiterates this, aiming to ensure Aadhaar's effectiveness as a robust identity tool.

