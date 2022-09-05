Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's big announcement on Teachers Day: Upgrade or 14,000 PM-SHRI schools

    On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the upgradation of 14,000 schools across India under the PM-SHRI education scheme. As per the announcement, the institutions will be developed as model schools.

    PM Modi's big announcement on Teachers Day Upgrade or 14,000 PM SHRI schools drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, announced a new education scheme on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. As per the announcement, over 14,000 schools across the country will be upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These institutions would further be developed as modern schools.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP."

    Also read: President Droupadi Murmu confers National Awards 2022 to 46 teachers

    "The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more," the Prime Minister said.

    Also read: Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai

    On September 5, India celebrates its 50th National Teachers' Day. It is celebrated every year which is the birth anniversary of India's second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also a scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee.

    Also read: CBI rejects Manish Sisodia's claim over officer killed self under pressure

    The National Awards to Teachers are to celebrate the initiatives and contributions of some of the finest teachers choosen from across the country. These teachers have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students. The event was being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Exposed Pakistani Twitter accounts fuelling hate against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

    Exposed! Pakistani Twitter accounts fuelling hate against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

    New Madhya Pradesh school policy mandates one 'bag-less' day for students

    New Madhya Pradesh school policy mandates one 'bag-less' day for students

    Why no PM's photo in ration shop? Nirmala Sitharaman scolds Collector in Telangana

    Why no PM's photo in ration shop? Nirmala Sitharaman scolds Collector in Telangana

    INS Vikrant not just a warship but India's answer to obstacles: PM Narendra Modi

    Vikrant not just a warship... It is India's answer to obstacles: PM

    Recent Stories

    Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai

    CBI rejects Manish Sisodia's claim over officer killed self under pressure AJR

    CBI rejects Manish Sisodia's claim over officer killed self under pressure

    Two killed in flash floods at Kerala' Mankayam waterfalls; red alert in 4 districts on Sep 6 - adt

    Two killed in flash floods at Kerala' Mankayam waterfalls; red alert in 4 districts on Sep 6

    Liz Truss becomes UK PM Know her net worth car collection family more gcw

    Liz Truss becomes UK PM; Know her net worth, car collection & more

    Big Eyes Coin The p'urr'fect platform to earn billions-vpn

    Big Eyes Coin – The p'urr'fect platform to earn billions

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon