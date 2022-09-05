PM Modi's big announcement on Teachers Day: Upgrade or 14,000 PM-SHRI schools

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the upgradation of 14,000 schools across India under the PM-SHRI education scheme. As per the announcement, the institutions will be developed as model schools.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, announced a new education scheme on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. As per the announcement, over 14,000 schools across the country will be upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These institutions would further be developed as modern schools.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP."

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu confers National Awards 2022 to 46 teachers

"The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more," the Prime Minister said.

Also read: Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai

On September 5, India celebrates its 50th National Teachers' Day. It is celebrated every year which is the birth anniversary of India's second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also a scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee.

Also read: CBI rejects Manish Sisodia's claim over officer killed self under pressure

The National Awards to Teachers are to celebrate the initiatives and contributions of some of the finest teachers choosen from across the country. These teachers have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students. The event was being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.