BPSC Head Teacher Exam 2022 postponed; know details here

The exam will be held soon, and the dates will be announced on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission issued an official notice postponing the BPSC Head Teacher Exam 2022. Candidates taking the BPSC Head Teacher Exam 2022 should be aware that the exam scheduled for July 28, 2022, has been postponed.

According to the official notice, the written competitive examination for appointing vacant posts of Head Teachers in primary schools under the Education Department of Bihar is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The exam will be held soon, and the dates will be announced on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are requested to monitor the website for the head teacher exam updates.

The Bihar Public Service Commission has also released the detailed syllabus, which is available on the commission's website. Candidates can review it and visit the official website if they have further questions.

From March 28, 2022, to May 20, 2022, applicants registered for the BPSC Head Teacher Exam. The BPSC Head Teacher cannot be older than 60 years old. The notification included the rules for age relaxation.

Candidates for the position of BPSC Head Teacher must have a D.El.Ed/B.Ed/B.A.Ed/B/L.Ed, among other qualifications.

The BPSC Head Teacher exam was set to take place on Thursday, July 28. The BPSC is holding a recruitment drive to fill 40,506 Head Teacher vacancies, with 13761 positions reserved for female applicants.

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, will soon publish the date for the Head Teacher Exam on its website. Candidates are advised to check the website regularly for the new exam date and other updates.



Also Read: BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Exam 2021 revised schedule released on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Read details

Also Read: AP TET 2022: Registration process ends on July 15 for August exam; know exam pattern, syllabus here

Also Read: REET admit card 2022 expected to release on July 14; know exam pattern and other detailshttps://newsable.asianetnews.com/career/reet-admit-card-2022-expected-to-release-on-july-14-know-exam-pattern-and-other-details-gcw-rexwa0