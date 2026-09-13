Uttar Pradesh recorded exports worth Rs 47,484 crore to BRICS members and partner nations. The state is intensifying efforts under CM Yogi Adityanath to expand the global footprint of its traditional industries and manufacturing units.

Uttar Pradesh has strengthened its trade engagement with BRICS members and partner nations, recording exports worth Rs 47,484 crore to these markets, as the state steps up efforts to expand the global footprint of its traditional industries, manufacturing units and locally produced goods.

Of the total exports, Rs 34,811 crore were shipped to BRICS member countries, while exports worth Rs 12,673 crore were recorded with partner nations, according to a news release issued in the context of the BRICS Summit 2026.

State's Strategy for Global Expansion

The state government said the performance highlights the growing international presence of products manufactured and processed across Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is focusing on attracting industrial investment, improving connectivity, strengthening ease of doing business, generating employment and promoting exports.

The government is also working to connect traditional industries and modern industrial units spread across different districts with international markets. The state has a diversified industrial and agricultural base, with major strengths in agriculture-based industries, food processing, textiles, leather, electrical equipment, machinery and jewellery, besides other manufacturing segments.

Path to Future Export Growth

The government said the export performance in BRICS and partner-country markets indicates that products from Uttar Pradesh are establishing a stronger presence internationally. It added that further gains would depend on improving the quality and competitiveness of products while making the export ecosystem more efficient.

Key Areas for Improvement

"Strengthening quality standards, modern packaging, logistics, testing facilities, branding, and international trade processes will be important for increasing exports," the release said. The state government said such measures could particularly benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), export-oriented units and local producers by enabling them to access a wider pool of international buyers.

Opportunities for Local Businesses and MSMEs

The BRICS engagement also provides Uttar Pradesh an opportunity to diversify its export markets and build stronger trade linkages with emerging economies. Greater integration of district-level production clusters with global supply chains, supported by improved logistics and testing infrastructure, could help local businesses scale up their international operations.

The government said strengthening these capabilities would help MSMEs and local products gain greater access to global markets, potentially supporting investment, employment generation and sustained export growth across the state. (ANI)