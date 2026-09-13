PwC US and PwC India have announced a joint venture to accelerate consulting and advisory services. The move combines their advisory talent and capabilities to serve clients in India, the US, and other global markets on a single integrated platform.

PwC US and PwC India have announced a joint venture aimed at accelerating the delivery of consulting and advisory services to clients in India, the US and other global markets by combining their advisory talent and capabilities across the two countries.

The joint venture brings together PwC India's Consulting business and the India-based capabilities of PwC US Advisory into a single integrated platform, the firms said in a press release on Sunday.

Strategic Expansion and Service Offerings

The move comes as India gains importance for global companies as a major market, a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and a source of technology talent and innovation.

The combined platform will cover a broad range of services, including strategy and transformation, technology, engineering and artificial intelligence. It will also expand PwC's managed-services capabilities, allowing the firm to support clients not only through advisory services but also by operating critical parts of their businesses.

Leadership Perspectives and Client Impact

PwC US Senior Partner and CEO Paul Griggs said the combination would bring together advisory talent in India with PwC US to create a platform with greater relationships, expertise and scale. “This isn't about where work gets done. It's about building something clients can't get anywhere else: the best of PwC, brought together around their biggest opportunities, wherever they operate,” he said.

The joint venture is expected to particularly strengthen support for US-headquartered companies operating GCCs in India and improve PwC's ability to serve clients across major global trade flows. It is also intended to create a stronger base for innovation as AI reshapes how businesses operate and deliver services.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India and incoming CEO of the joint venture, said the partnership would allow domestic clients to access global capabilities while enabling multinational and GCC clients to be served more seamlessly. He described the move as a step aligned with PwC India's Vision 2030 and its broader commitment to India's growth.

Timeline and Closing Details

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Until then, PwC US and PwC India will continue operating under their existing structures. Financial terms were not disclosed, while the joint venture will be owned and governed by PwC US and PwC India. (ANI)