India is a net beneficiary of global sovereign wealth and capital, seeing significant investment through joint ventures, says Michael Maduell of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. He also identified India and China as massive emerging economies.

India has emerged as a net beneficiary of global sovereign wealth and capital flows, witnessing a significant influx of investment, said Michael Maduell, President and CEO of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

“All sovereign wealth funds come from the emerging markets,” he told ANI, highlighting India and China as “massive” economies. “Well, through our research, India has been a net benefit of sovereign wealth fund capital. We've seen a lot of joint ventures… India is kind of a focus right now,” he said.

Coordination in the Global South

Maduell also highlighted the need for greater coordination among Global South economies, noting that countries such as South Africa and Brazil require capital to tap their significant raw material and export potential. “There is greater coordination... and the term Global South, meaning South Africa, Brazil and those nations, they actually need capital. There's a lot of raw material in exports. And so there could be facilitation from people that are willing to lend capital to those countries,” he said.

US G20 Agenda on Investment

Maduell also highlighted the United States’ investment-focused agenda as it prepares to host the G20, saying the emphasis would be on bringing countries together to promote investment, dialogue and exchange.

He said discussions could focus on identifying sectors that could benefit individual economies, including data centres, artificial intelligence (AI) and critical infrastructure, as well as ways to facilitate access to investment. “We'll talk about data centres, AI, critical infrastructure, those types of things and how to access those investments. So the goal is to actually have stuff happen versus just talking about it.” (ANI)