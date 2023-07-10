Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT participant Manisha Rani called ‘Bihar Ki Beti’; inspires women to chase their dreams

    Actress Manisha Rani belonging to Munger, Bihar has stood out to be a strong Bigg Boss OTT participant. Her fearlessness journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house is an inspiration to women across Bihar. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Bigg Boss OTT participant Manisha Rani called 'Bihar Ki Beti'; inspires women to chase their dreams MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    People from actress Manisha Rani’s hometown have been calling her ‘Bihar Ki Beti’. She has been captivating hearts across the state with her Bigg Boss OTT performance. She is more than an entertainer for them. She has emerged as a true inspiration for the people of Bihar, especially the women. The actress herself has desired to become a motivating force for the women of Patna. She expresses this desire of hers in an open-hearted conversation inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

    In the same conversation, she has very ardently talked about her aspirations to break barriers and empower women to pursue their dreams fearlessly. Through her participation in the reality show, Manisha aims to show that women possess power beyond their imagination, and wishes to encourage them to run behind their dreams. She wants to make sure that her journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT house serves as a powerful example of defying stereotypes and overcoming obstacles.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh makes the most of their Italy vacay by enjoying beach volley

    As people watch her navigate the reality show, her impact on people, especially in her hometown of Munger, is undeniable. People from Bihar see Manisha as a role model, and her success on a national platform like Bigg Boss OTT inspires them and gives them the confidence to strive for excellence. She has become a representation of their aspirations and dreams.

    Manish hopes that her influence will endure long after the show concludes and that her journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT house would leave an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone watching her.

    ALSO READ: ‘Bawaal’: Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share their shooting experience

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show! anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show!

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 intense fight: Jad flashes b*** to Bebika; host Salman Khan schools former on behaviour ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 intense fight: Jad flashes b*** to Bebika; host Salman Khan schools former on behaviour

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Nawazuddin Siddique's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui clears alimony accusations; say she wants nothing from Nawazuddin Siddique MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Nawazuddin Siddique's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui clears alimony accusations

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Nadira leaves the show by taking home huge amount anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Nadira leaves the show by taking home THIS huge amount

    Adipurush: Advance bookings to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film to commence on THIS date; Know details vma

    Adipurush: Advance bookings to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film to commence on THIS date; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds banned in some parts India RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds banned in some parts India

    7 key facts to understand on World Population Day AJR EAI

    7 key facts to understand on World Population Day

    5 indoor plants for a healthy and beautiful home gcw eai

    5 indoor plants for a healthy and beautiful home

    Russian President Putin met Wagner boss Prigozhin five days after aborted mutiny: Kremlin snt

    Russian President Putin met Wagner boss Prigozhin five days after aborted mutiny: Kremlin

    Pani Puri to Aloo Tikki: 6 popular Chaat dishes in India vma

    Pani Puri to Aloo Tikki: 6 popular Chaat dishes in India

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon